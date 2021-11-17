Dreamer Boy Will Join BENEE on 2022 North American Tour

Just last month, genre-blurring Nashville singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy joined forces with multi-Platinum New Zealand star BENEE for the lush new single, "ARE YOU LETTING GO?" and immediately received an outpouring of love from listeners. Now continuing that collaboration, Dreamer Boy will be joining BENEE on her North American tour in 2022.

Kicking off in late May, the two artists will embark on a 17-show run together that starts in Montreal, QC, and comes to a close in Los Angeles, CA. General on-sale for tickets to the tour will be available on Friday, November 19 at 9am local time here.

For Zach Taylor optimism is a calling. With a smile that hardly ever leaves his face, the 24-year-old songwriter/singer explains that the misty, shape-shifting pop music he's made for the last few years as Dreamer Boy has been a way of accomplishing a grander aim. "I want to spread love and light and joy," he says, matter-of-factly.

And spread that he's done, whether on the road with friends Clairo, Omar Apollo, and Still Woozy, or on the themes of his new release, All the Ways We Are Together. Dreamer Boy's purpose has become clearer over time, and, in the spirit of unity and harmony, the Nashville-based singer and songwriter chose Earth Day as his album's release date.

Listen to their collaboration here:

Tour Dates

May 31 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

June 1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

June 6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

June 7 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

June 8 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

June 21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

June 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 26 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

June 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo