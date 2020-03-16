Donald Glover Dropped a Surprise Album Over the Weekend

Donald Glover, who is also known as Childish Gambino, dropped a surprise album on Sunday morning!

The album is titled "Donald Glover Presents" and it features 12 songs. It includes previously released tracks like "Feels Like Summer" and "Algorythm."

The album is currently only available on donaldgloverpresents.com, it is not yet available on any streaming platforms. The which only shows the album title and cover art, there is no other information, including song titles.

The album features artists like 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and SZA.

Donald Glover is best known as a rapper and the creator of the FX series Atlanta. Glover recently lent his voice to Simba in the live-action adaptation of The Lion King. He also starred on the NBC comedy Community, and played Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.





