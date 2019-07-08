Don Felder Announces UK and European Tour Dates In London, Paris and Berlin September 2019

Fresh from releasing his critically acclaimed solo album AMERICAN ROCK 'N' ROLL on BMG in April, legendary singer songwriter, guitarist, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee DON FELDER has announced three European shows this September, with tickets on sale Friday 5th July. The Bush Hall show in London is his first ever UK solo gig. FELDER will play the following:

Thursday September 19th London, Bush Hall, London

Saturday September 21st Café de la Danse, Paris

Monday September 23rd Frannz Club, Berlin

www.donfelder.com

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

FELDER told the UK newspaper Metro recently his life on the road is "...very civilised. I go to bed after a show. I am focused on accomplishing as much as I can. I fell in love with music when I was ten. I go to bed, wake up and feel good, ready again to play live."

Not only is DON FELDER a proud, longstanding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since he was inducted with the Eagles in 1998, he was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017. A former Eagles lead guitarist and co-writer of "Hotel California," FELDER will be playing songs from his new album, AMERICAN ROCK 'N' ROLL, live in Europe for the first time, alongside old classics.

Photo credit 2019: Michael Helms





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You