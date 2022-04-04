Dirty Honey Announces Full European Tour

Already seen as one of the most exciting new rock acts in the home country of the USA, Dirty Honey are set to establish themselves in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2022 with their debut album release and full UK and Europe touring schedule.

Their 14 track debut release, "Dirty Honey EP / LP," will be released on May 20, 2022 (Dirt Records). The band will then support this with 28 shows across twelve countries in the UK and Europe - including headline shows, festival slots, and supports to Guns N' Roses, KISS, and Rival Sons.

Vocalist Marc LaBelle says, "It's an honor to finally bring our music across the Atlantic. I've always thought we'd be well-received in the UK and Europe, and it just felt right to release both the EP and LP together after having had to wait so long to get there. It really feels like the right time to introduce Europe to our particular brand of Filthy rock n' roll, and I also can't wait to bring our live show to European audiences. Our maiden voyage across the pond is literally hitting every type of venue, from our own headlining club shows to theaters with Rival Sons and stadiums with Guns N' Roses and KISS. I can vividly remember busking in Piazza di Santa Croce in Florence, and never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd be playing some of the biggest stadiums in Europe."

While harking back to the band's influences, "Dirty Honey EP / LP" is at the same time a completely fresh, contemporary-sounding record. From the dirty groove of LP opener "California Dreamin'" to the laid-back melodic beauty of EP track "Down The Road," from the driving "Gypsy" (LP) to the riffs and infectious chorus of "Heartbreaker" (EP), this is a stunning collection of groove-laden rock songs.

The band's first single from the album will be "When I'm Gone." With a performance-based video here, the song was the first-ever track from an unsigned band to reach the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Confirmed dates for Dirty Honey's June and July 2022 European tour are as follows:

Tour Dates

JUNE

6 B, Malmo SWEDEN support to Rival Sons

7 Pustervik, Gothenburg SWEDEN support to Rival Sons

8 Train, Aarhus DENMARK support to Rival Sons

9 Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg SWEDEN

11 Download Festival, Derbyshire UK

12 The Cathouse, Glasgow UK

14 Oslo, London UK

16 Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz SPAIN

18 Rock The Ring Festival, Hinwill SWITZERLAND

19 Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel BELGIUM

20 PGE Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw POLAND supporting Guns N' Roses

22 Beatpol, Dresden GERMANY

24 Retro C Trop Festival, Amiens FRANCE

25 Hellfest Festival, Clisson FRANCE

27 UEA, Norwich UK support to Rival Sons

28 O2 Academy, Sheffield UK support to Rival Sons

30 Academy, Dublin IRELAND support to Rival Sons

JULY

1 Limelight, Belfast UK support to Rival Sons

2 King George's Hall, Blackburn UK support to Rival Sons

4 University (Great Hall), Cardiff UK support to Rival Sons

5 Rock City, Nottingham UK support to Rival Sons

6 O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London UK support to Rival Sons

8 Olympiastadion, Munich GERMANY supporting Guns N' Roses

9 Arena Zagreb, Zagreb CROATIA supporting KISS

10 San Siro, Milan ITALY supporting Guns 'N' Roses

12 Sequoie Music Festival, Bologna ITALY supporting Guns N' Roses

14 Budapest Arena, Budapest HUNGARY supporting KISS

15 HDI Arena, Hannover GERMANY supporting Guns N' Roses