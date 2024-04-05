Dillon Francis and Ship Wrek Share 'Whole Lotta Drugs / Over the Edge'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis unveils “Whole Lotta Drugs / Over the Edge,” a collaborative two-track EP made with LA-based DJ and producer duo Ship Wrek.

Listen here and watch the visualizer here.

The new track follows recent releases “Don’t Waste My Time” with Space Rangers and Sophie Powers, Pero Like, Dillon’s collaborative moombahton EP with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, and his latest album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, which was recently remixed. The album features singles “Rainy” with REI AMI, “On a Trip” with Marten Hørger, “I’m My Only Friend” with Arden Jones, “buttons!” with Knock2, “Free” with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, “Pretty People” featuring INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio—and “Goodies.”

Following album release, Dillon played a series of consecutive L.A. takeover shows celebrating different eras of his career, including a DJ Hanzel set at The Roxy, a rare Moombahton set at The Mayan—where he and Good Times Ahead played most of the new EP—and a marquee DillonFrancis and Friends show at The Shrine.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.