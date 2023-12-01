Dillon Francis Releases 'This Mixtape Is Fire TOO'

The music video for "LA On Acid" was also released.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Dillon Francis Releases 'This Mixtape Is Fire TOO'

Superstar producer, songwriter, and DJ Dillon Francis' new album This Mixtape Is Fire TOO is out today via Astralwerks. The video for album standout “LA On Acid,” a collaboration with Good Times Ahead, is out today. Directed by Parker Seaman, the video stars “Euphoria”'s Chloe Cherry, Eric Wareheim, “Righteous Gemstones”' Tony Cavalero and Diplo on the bad trip from hell.

“Doing acid with Diplo is the best decision I never made in my life,” says Dillon. Of the album, Dillon gravely notes: “It's fire.”

Dillon's L.A. takeover, a trio of very special shows this weekend, is underway. Following alter ego DJ Hanzel last night at The Roxy, Dillon will play a rare Moombahton set at The Mayan tonight and throw a marquee Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine tomorrow, December 2, with NITTI, Joey Valence & Brae, BYNX and more.

A spiritual sequel to Dillon's 2015 breakout project This Mixtape Is Fire, TOO features collaborations with longtime friends, dance titans and breaking new stars. Ahead of release, Dillon shared singles “On a Trip” with Marten Hørger, “I'm My Only Friend” with Arden Jones, “buttons!” with Knock2, “Free” with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don't Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy—and “Goodies”—which was later remixed by Knock2.

This Mixtape Is Fire TOO is the long-awaited sequel to 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1 that found Dillon giving the moombahton genre a much-needed rejuvenation via collaborations with some of the biggest names in the game—Skrillex, Kygo, Calvin Harris, Bro Safari, Chromeo and more.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018's WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland's “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

November 30—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre (DJ Hanzel)

December 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Mayan (Dillon Francis Moombahton)

December 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine (Dillon Francis and Friends)

Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni



