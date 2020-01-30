Didirri Shares New Single 'Raw Stuff'

Didirri has kicked off the new year with the reflective new single "Raw Stuff" and accompanying music video. True to its name, "Raw Stuff" captures an unspoken, universal experience - when two people, despite how close they are, are unable to open up to one other. Fortunately, the story and the song both find a resolution. The Alternative singer-songwriter has also announced he'll be in North America for SXSW, followed by dates with label mates Alex The Astronaut and Jack River in Los Angeles (March 24th @ The Bootleg), Brooklyn (March 26th @ Baby's All Right), and Toronto (March 27th @ The Drake).

Didirri says of the track, "For the first time in my life, I was skipping Christmas. I was feeling very, very guilty about it. Though I was pursuing my creative goals, I was far from my family and friends. It was difficult to open up to someone I cared about back home. I couldn't explain the mixed bag of emotions that was weighing me down, so I gave up on the song quickly. It didn't feel finished.

He continues, "Two years later I'm in the studio... the phone rings and it's the person I had felt cut off from that year I skipped Christmas. They said they had felt the same and had found it hard to open up as well. I instantly remembered the half-written song I never finished, and suddenly it all made sense. Part two.

'Raw Stuff' instantly falls into two parts. The first half is my side of miscommunication, and the second my reaction to hearing they felt the same."



Raw Stuff was written and later recorded in Johanna, Victoria. In November, Didirri was drawn to return to the same space once more to shoot the music video. The stunning landscape around the house, provides a poignant depiction of the beauty of nature, the complexity of returning home, and the rawness we feel when landscapes and relationships once familiar are no longer the same.

"As we all watched our beautiful landscapes around Johanna, the sister towns not that far away were burning a few weeks after in December," Didirri says. To hear of so many people losing their homes, of lives lost (both people and animals) broke our hearts while editing. We found that the more we went on, the more of that landscape needed to be included."

Produced by Dann Hume and Hayden Calnin, and mixed by Grammy Award-winning mixer Joe Visciano (Adele), "Raw Stuff" is available on digital platforms today.

"Raw Stuff" Tour - North America

March 14 - 22, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 24 - The Bootleg, Los Angeles, CA

March 26 - Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY

March 27 - The Drake, Toronto, ON

Holding true to his mission to make music for 'Lovers & Overthinkers', Didirri's songwriting approaches complex thoughts and feelings with charm and raw power - captivating listeners, magnifying important issues and engaging crowds to feel, move, think, heal and singalong.

Didirri has had a massive 12 months since the release of his debut EP Measurements, including a collective 30 million streams, playing such renowned festivals as the UK's The Great Escape and Latitude Festivals, Australia's Splendour In The Grass and Barcelona's Primavera Sound, and touring the US and UK twice in under six months. He's also shared the stage with such acts as Vance Joy, Hozier and Middle Kids.

The achievements are impressive and humbling, and ultimately highlight Didirri's music connects with people in an undeniably special way.

Photo Credit: Ivana Martyn-Zyznikow





