Diana Ross and YOSHIKI's Rare Live Duet Surfaces Online

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A live recording of Diana Ross performing If We Hold On Together alongside YOSHIKI has been posted to YOSHIKI's YouTube channel, offering fans a first look at a duet that took place during one of Ross's concerts in Japan. According to the announcement, Ross personally invited YOSHIKI to join her onstage for the performance, pairing her vocals with his piano accompaniment.

The performance of 'If We Hold On Together' brought together two artists whose careers have each shaped popular music across generations and continents. With Ross's iconic vocals and YOSHIKI's signature piano performance, the unexpected collaboration became an emotional highlight of the evening, earning a standing ovation and drawing widespread attention across social media and international media.

The video preserves a rare onstage collaboration between two internationally celebrated artists. For YOSHIKI, whose career has been defined by collaborations that transcend genres and borders, the performance marks another milestone in a body of work that continues to connect Eastern and Western audiences. For Ross, whose influence spans more than six decades, the duet offered a memorable new interpretation of one of her signature songs alongside Japan's biggest rock star.

The performance drew a standing ovation and circulated widely on social media and in international press following the concert. YOSHIKI, who has built a career on collaborations spanning rock, classical music, and pop across Eastern and Western audiences, recently headlined Global Citizen Live: Tokyo.

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