Devendra Banhart Announces New Album 'Flying Wig'

Devendra Banhart has announced his forthcoming album, Flying Wig, for September 22, 2023 via Mexican Summer. The release marks Banhart’s 11th studio album - his first with Mexican Summer - and the first full length since the universally lauded Ma in 2019.

It is also the first time the acclaimed singer/songwriter has collaborated with Welsh musician and producer Cate Le Bon - together they explore new musical terrain, with a bold, synth-heavy sound that will come as something of a revelation to longtime fans.

Banhart’s gift for songwriting remains at the forefront, but the production and arrangements delve into previously unchartered territory. Along with today’s album news, Banhart has also released the first track, and an accompanying music video from the album, “Twin.”

Of the darkly enthralling “Twin” music video, director Matt Muir shares: “When Devendra and I originally discussed the creative approach to the ‘Twin’ music video, I really responded to the idea of searching for connection.

We talked about the strange comfort of knowing that other people have experienced the pain or entrapment that we may be experiencing. I wanted to explore a framework where Devendra’s character is trapped in a cycle, but still finds beauty in the execution. Stylistically, we were definitely inspired by neon-soaked 1980’s neo-noir films, but we still wanted the video to feel somewhat timeless.

We also left a lot of room for improvisation on the set, to make sure Devendra’s unique sense of humor was evident in the storytelling. He was such a supportive and inventive collaborator during the entire process, and I think that really shines through in the final piece.”

To coincide with today’s album announcement and track release, Banhart has unveiled plans for an upcoming world tour in the fall. The tour kicks off in October with a string of dates in North America and is followed by a European leg before wrapping back on the North American West Coast. For more information, please visit https://devendrabanhart.com/.

Banhart, who has in recent years established himself as a lauded visual artist in tandem with his work in music, has been crafting intricate and captivating albums since 2002. Flying Wig is a landscape of recurrent dualities; a can of paradoxes, a box of worms. What goes up, must come down, eventually.

DEVENDRA BANHART WORLD TOUR DATES

Oct 3 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre

Oct 4 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Oct 6 Toronto, ONT The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Oct 7 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

Oct 8 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

Oct 9 Boston, MA The Sinclair

Oct 11 New York, NY Webster Hall

Oct 12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Oct 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

Oct 14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

Nov 7 Lisbon, PT Coliseu

Nov 8 Braga, PT Theatro Circo

Nov 10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal

Nov 11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta

Nov 12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62

Nov 14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

Nov 15 London, UK Troxy

Nov 18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

Nov 19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l'Octogone

Nov 21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo

Nov 22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti

Nov 23 Vienna, AT Globe

Nov 25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche

Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel

Nov 28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Nov 29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

Dec 6 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

Dec 7 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

Dec 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Dec 11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Dec 12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre

Dec 13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Photo by Dana Trippe