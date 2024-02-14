Des Rocs Announces 2024 Spring Tour

NYC rocker, Des Rocs has announced his 2024 spring headline tour, kicking off April 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.

With new single, “I Am the Lightning” climbing the charts at Active Rock radio, Des Rocs will hit road with his fiery 3-piece band for a 15-date North American tour with special guests, Jigsaw Youth. (See dates below)

“The Dream Machine charges on full speed ahead,” says Des Rocs. “We're comin' in hot with the wildest rock n' roll show you've ever experienced. You don't wanna miss this.”

Local presale tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15 @ 10:00am local time; Public on-sale Friday, February 16 @ 10:00am local time. Buy tickets HERE.

Des Rocs recently wrapped his first European headline tour, where he blew the roof off venues across the continent with his electrifying performances, making new fans at every show.

The artist immediately fascinated the audience with his powerful voice and intense stage presence, with which he manages to attract anyone into his world with every chord and lyric. Long Live Rock (Rome, Italy)

Des Rocs is to see live as soon as possible, again and again, as much as you can. Uni-son (London, England)

It was an unforgettable evening, not only due to the power outage but also because Des Rocs tore the roof off the venue. Strife magazine (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Dream Machine, his second full-length album and first for legendary rock indie Sumerian Records, is Des Rocs' vehicle to take us along to that place... where life is heightened, and rock ‘n' roll once more rules the zeitgeist. With over 300 million global streams he's not going to be a best-kept secret for long. His brand of self-titled “bedroom arena-rock” – which captures a blend of DIY intimacy and large-scale vision - is ready to infect the masses.

DES ROCS 2024 SPRING TOUR DATES:

April 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Woofstock

April 14 - Tampa, FL @ New World Music Hall

April 16 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 17 - Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

April 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground

April 21 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

April 23 - St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

April 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

April 26 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

April 28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache at Intersection

April 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis

April 30 - Detroit, MI @ Shelter

May 1 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

May 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Photo credit: Javi Perez