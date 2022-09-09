Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Derek Hoke Releases New Album 'Electric Mountain'

The new album arrives on the heels of his new single “Hush Your Mouth.”

Sep. 09, 2022  

East Nashville-based singer-songwriter Derek Hoke has shared his highly-anticipated new album Electric Mountain via 3Sirens Music Group.

The new album arrives on the heels of his new single "Hush Your Mouth," which was recently featured on Apple Music Country's Record Bin Radio. Over 10 genre-defying songs, Hoke masterfully puts his versatility on full display as he navigates love and heartbreak, all while embracing the liberating power of a positive mindset.

To date, Electric Mountain has already garnered critical acclaim from press including the Nashville Scene, The Bluegrass Situation, The Boot, RIFF Magazine, Twangville and the Americana Music Association.

As showcased on the dreamy "Wild and Free" and the guitar-driven "Let Go Of My Heart," Hoke's new album Electric Mountain finds the East Nashville music veteran in a lighter, more affirming headspace following 2017's darker-themed Bring the Flood.

Produced by longtime collaborator and childhood friend Dex Green (Elvis Costello, Allison Russell), Electric Mountain draws on influences that range from Appalachian folk music to Peter Gabriel classics to Bruce Springsteen demos, with plenty of futuristic instrumentals in between. Hoke's previous records have featured such talents as Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Isbell, Luther Dickinson, Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more. On Electric Mountain, he keeps the local Music City love going: close listeners will recognize vocals from Thayer Serrano and fiddle from Lillie Mae.

Hoke has spent the better part of the last two decades making a home for himself in East Nashville, whether he's spending a quiet night alone fiddling with Eurorack synthesizers or hosting Two Dollar Tuesdays at iconic venue The 5 Spot - a beloved Music City residency he'll be stepping down from next week after 12 years.

But his musical success has been hard-fought every step of the way. Raised in Florence, South Carolina, Hoke taught himself to play and write music by ear, mimicking the sounds he'd heard on records and through airwaves. Despite not having a musical family or a local community of players, Hoke found new influences - including '90s staples like Ben Folds, Wilco, and Drivin N Cryin - through his job at the town record shop.

Making his own way wasn't easy, but Hoke's bumpy path to Nashville fostered an independent spirit that allows him to maintain a fresh musical perspective - one that has found the perfect home on Electric Mountain.

Listen to the new album here:

