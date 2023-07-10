Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows in Winter 2024

These new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London’s O2 Arena.
Depeche Mode will bring the Memento Mori Tour back to Europe in 2024!
Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode today announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the raw, emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour, hailed by Rolling Stone as “a stunning celebration of life and music.”
These new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London’s O2 Arena and finish April 5 after multiple nights at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. Along the way on the 22-city tour, the band will also play multiple nights at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Madrid’s Wizink Center, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum, and more. With over two million tickets already sold, the 110-date Memento Mori Tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode’s largest to date, as well as one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023, alongside the launch of the Memento Mori tour, with the first single “Ghosts Again” being hailed as “hypnotic” (Rolling Stone) and “a gorgeous, haunting song” (Revolver). An indelible inspiration to fans, critics, and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
On the Memento Mori Tour, Depeche Mode have once again partnered with luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot to support the band’s charity efforts. Around the tour, Hublot and Depeche Mode will be supporting Conservation Collective, a global network of foundations promoting grassroots environmental initiatives, with a special focus on projects aiming to tackle plastic pollution, waste management, and environmental cleanups.
In addition, Depeche Mode will be working with Live Nation’s Green Nation team to reduce the use of single-use plastics, improve recycling, and reduce food and other waste on tour and at the venues. For more details on this partnership and these programs, please visit hublot.depechemode.com.
January 22 - London, UK - O2 Arena
January 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
January 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
January 31 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 3 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
February 6 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
February 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
February 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
February 13 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 15 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 17 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
February 22 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
February 24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
February 27 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
February 29 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
March 3 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
March 5 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
March 7 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
March 12 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
March 14 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
March 16 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
March 19 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
March 21 - Bilbao, ES - BEC
March 23 - Torino, IT - Pala Alpitour
March 26 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome
March 28 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
March 30 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
April 3 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 5 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
For a full listing of tour dates, on-sale times, and ticket information, please visit depechemode.com.
