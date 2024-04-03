DeepFaith Will Release New EP This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DeepFaith — the experimental Australian pop group whose work “channels psychedelia, techno-utopianism, and queer maximalism across a sprawling range of forms” (Line Of Best Fit) — announced GLORIA IN TUMULTU, VERITAS IN FRAGORE PROPHETUS INSANUM, their new EP out April 19.



Accompanying the announcement is the release of lead single "Patti Smith," a garbled electroclash transmission that straddles the line between affirmation and narcissist delusion. It’s a confrontational and alluring amplification of the most toxic self-talk imaginable. Listen to "Patti Smith" here.



Says DeepFaith: ​​"'Patti Smith' is a nonsensical one-take, live, electropunk brain dump, dedicated to all the spiritual gurus, party monsters, insomniacs, and celebrity whores. Serving as a universal anthem, a call to the people. Concluding with a catalog of affirmative expressions, it elucidates the potential of daily consumption to modulate the brain's reward system, thereby engaging regions pivotal in linking positive stimuli with favorable results. LCD Soundsystem on a wellness retreat. Crystal Castles at yoga class. Baz Luhrmann’s Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen playing in the background at a drive-in cinema while your new favourite band of misfits melts into the sky.”

Late last year, DeepFaith made their US live debut opening a series of dates for Genesis Owusu, translating their bizarre online mischief into a visceral, punk-infused performance of surrealistic camp and sinewy grooves. Inspired by this real-world excursion, GLORIA IN TUMULTU, VERITAS IN FRAGORE PROPHETUS INSANUM is a bloodier and more tangible expression of DeepFaith’s spiritual and sonic mission — the aural equivalent of a hand reaching out of your phone screen to bitchslap you and disrupt your endlessly scrolling electronic reverie.



The EP will be accompanied by a special pink vinyl edition due out on Record Store Day (April 20), released via Impressed Records.



DeepFaith is the hybrid art & music project helmed by Australians DANIAL (drummer for Midnight Juggernauts, founder of Siberia Records, and collaborator with the likes of Kirin J Callinan, Alex Cameron, Solange, and Kelsey Lu) and Byron Spencer (the acclaimed multidisciplinary artist who’s helmed projects for Troye Sivan, Lady Gaga, and Dev Hynes).



Their “heady, psychedelic space-rock single” (PAPER) "DADDY," as Office puts it, the track “explores the impact of the father figure on the collective, hoping to start conversations about vulnerability and mutual support on a more human level." The track was accompanied by a limited run t-shirt collaboration with Total Luxury Spa. Watch the Sin City-evoking video for “DADDY” here.



DeepFaith have already begun to build out their practice of transcendental techno utopianism: They’ve brought a “Crypto Digital Opera” to the Sydney Opera House, performed for Chanel, put on sold-out Crypt shows, collaborated with Snoop Dogg, and have shared stages with Jamie xx and The Avalanches.

