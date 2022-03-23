Dear Boy Shares New Single 'Wet Clothes'

Los Angeles-based band Dear Boy are pleased to share "Wet Clothes" the latest pre-release single to be lifted from their debut full-length album out later this year on Last Gang Records.

"Wet Clothes" is a song about the nature of loss and the bittersweet comfort of memory. Dear Boy's Ben Grey says, "Anything can be an emotional trigger when you miss someone, in the case of this song, the feeling of the pouring rain. Something like that can make you feel close to someone again even though you know in your heart you've never been farther away. For me, this is the quintessential Dear Boy song. Each of us has our favorite from the album, and 'Wet Clothes' is mine." Stream "Wet Clothes" at YouTube or on all digital platforms.

"Wet Clothes" follows up recent singles "Say When" and "(On My Mind)," which Flood Magazine described as "indebted to romantic '80s synth-pop and yearning '90s Brit-pop. It's like a robust camera flash-bright and bursting new wave."

Dear Boy is the torch bearer of lyric-forward guitar music and melody focused indie rock. The band has become an important voice in the LA underground music scene, crafting bittersweet songs inspired by late '70s / early '80s post-punk and early '90s britpop, seen through their unique modern lens.

Dear Boy is a band of best friends from Los Angeles, California. Ben Grey (vocals / guitar), Austin Hayman (guitar), Keith Cooper (drums) and Lucy Lawrence (bass / vocals). With three EPs and a bouquet of singles, Dear Boy has earned an immense and loyal following, selling out headline shows from the Troubadour to The Teragram and touring with the likes of The Psychedelic Furs, James, Pete Yorn, Day Wave, Rogue Wave, Sunflower Bean, DMA's & Peter Murphy. 2019 also saw the band performing at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City and recording a live set on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.

In 2020 Dear Boy completed their debut full length album and in 2021, signed with Last Gang. The release will be Dear Boy's first collaboration with the legendary label. Produced by the band and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Air, Phoenix, M83), the record also features contributions from Day Wave, Hazel English, Rogue Wave, AFI & Ian Hultquist of Passion Pit.

Dear Boy describes it as a "forever record." They can't wait to hear the band you start after you finish listening to it.

Listen to the new single here: