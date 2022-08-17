Daya Shares 'Her' Single Ahead of New EP

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter Daya has shared "Her," available now via Sandlot/AWAL at all DSPs and streaming services. An official visualizer premieres today at YouTube.

"'Her' is pretty explicitly about being consumed by memories of a previous lover after a relationship ends," Daya says, "even when getting intimate with someone else. It's in those moments that it's been hardest for me to move on, and I really wanted the track to convey how paralyzing it can all feel in the moment, which is why the second half descends into what feels like some sort of a disorienting bad dream."

"Her" marks the latest single from Daya's eagerly awaited new EP, In Between Dreams, arriving everywhere on Friday, September 16. The EP was first heralded earlier this summer by the acclaimed first single, "Love You When You're Gone," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by The Gifted (Tate McRae, Kygo), the heartbreaking track is joined an official music video/visualizer streaming now at YouTube.

At only 16, Daya emerged as an extraordinary new pop voice with her breakthrough first two singles, "Hide Away" and "Sit Still, Look Pretty," both of which earned RIAA platinum certification while rising to the top 30 on Billboard's "Hot 100" and earning a combined 850M worldwide streams and counting.

The Pittsburgh, PA-native celebrated the success of her 2016 debut album, Sit Still, Look Pretty, with her own sold out national headline tour while also sharing stages with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA. The following year saw Daya's star ascend even higher with The Chainsmokers' 9x platinum certified blockbuster, "Don't Let Me Down (Ft. Daya)," a top 3 smash in the US and top 10 favorite around the world boasting over 1.8B YouTube views, as well as a GRAMMY® Award-winner for "Best Dance Recording."

An array of diverse releases followed, including solo tracks like "Insomnia" (now with over 200M streams) and collaborations with such artists as Illenium and RL Grime. Finding her voice in the LGBTQ+ community, Daya performed at such major Pride events as the inaugural US World Pride Opening Ceremony while also teaming with such organizations as GLAAD and The Trevor Project. Her truest personal and artistic statement thus far came with last year's EP, The Difference, which featured, in her words, "fleeting moments of regret, desire, loneliness and sadness while spending more time with myself than I ever have before at home during quarantine."

Now, with In Between Dreams, Daya takes a landmark step on her musical journey, building upon powerful early-twenties emotional experiences to explore new themes and sonic vibes while collaborating with such top writers and producers as Andrew Goldstein (Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears) and Oscar Scheller (Lady Gaga, Pink Pantheress, Ashnikko). Daya returns with the latest and boldest chapter in an already-phenomenal career that lets listeners in on her inner life more fully than ever before.

"The songs on the new EP deal with that gray area in between dreams and reality," Daya says, "contrasting the romantic notions of what my relationship was versus the stark reality of what actually happened. As with the previous project, I am dealing with the loneliness and missing puzzle pieces of life, using music as a vehicle to find my own voice and identity while working through these tough emotional issues.

"Though there were many creative upsides to all of those early successes, having all that happen at a young age meant that I was missing out on other important aspects of becoming a young adult and developing as an artist. I had this real fear that I was out of touch with how real relationships work and felt like I needed to become more grounded. Taking a step back allowed me to spend more time with family and friends and go through the ups and downs of normal relationships. All of these current tunes come from real life."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

10/21 - Austin, TX - Antone's

10/22 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

10/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

10/25 - Orlando, FL - The Social

10/26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

10/28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

10/29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/31 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

11/01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/04 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/05 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/06 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

11/08 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver | Convergence Station

11/09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

11/12 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

11/13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles, CA