David Nail and Will Hoge Join Forces for 2026 Tour

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GRAMMY-nominated artists David Nail and Will Hoge are set to visit seven cities for An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge. Both acclaimed singer-songwriters are widely regarded as among the best in their respective genres and the special co-headlining tour will feature stripped-down performances, storytelling, and intimate renditions of fan favorites and brand-new material.

David Nail is a 3x platinum singer-songwriter who has scored multiple No. 1 hits, including “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got,” as well as standout favorites like “Red Light.” He has earned 5 RIAA certifications, three charted albums in the Top 10 on the Billboard Charts, and more than 1 billion streams on Pandora. Will Hoge's career includes Number One hits, GRAMMY nods, major-label record deals, and more. Hoge released Sweet Misery, the Grammy-nominated artist’s fifteenth studio album, on August 22.

Tickets are on sale now at DavidNail.com and WillHoge.com. Check out the full list of dates below.

An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Center for the Arts’ Bomhard Theater

Dec. 3 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

Dec. 4 – Boca Raton, FL – The Funky Biscuit

Dec. 5 – Boca Raton, FL – The Funky Biscuit

Dec. 6 – Clearwater, FL – Wiley House Concerts

Dec. 7 – St. Augustine, FL – The Waterworks

Dec. 9 – Athens, GA – Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo

Dec. 10 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay Theatre

David Nail Photo Credit: Michael Fogarty

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