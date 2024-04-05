David Guetta Releases 'I Don't Wanna Wait' With OneRepublic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winning global icon David Guetta keeps the smash hits coming with his new single “I Don’t Wanna Wait” alongside Grammy-nominated OneRepublic.

Listen HERE via Warner Records.

Guetta returned to Ultra Miami on March 23rd and surprised fans with a performance of the song alongside 3x Grammy award-winning songwriter/producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” is poised to be another runaway success for the French mastermind, who crafts a euphoric chorus interpolating an infectious melody, while Tedder’s unmistakeable vocals provide the poignant verses.

With a string of singles and collabs already under his belt, 2024 sees David Guetta picking up where he left off last year. 2023 included “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, which has earned over 700 million streams as the follow-up to Spotify Global #1 and streaming monster “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha, which garnered 2.7 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 on the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts. Both songs earned Grammy nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, bringing him to 11 total career nominations.

Ryan Tedder is an acclaimed songwriter and producer, having contributed to Beyoncé’s recently released COWBOY CARTER on “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. In addition, Ryan has worked with Tate McRae, (serving as Executive Producer of her album THINK LATER, including global smash “Greedy”), Taylor Swift, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Karol G, Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK, U2 and many more.

﻿

David Guetta has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll three times, and has reached top position across iTunes charts throughout 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.