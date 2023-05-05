Danielle Ponder Unveils New Single 'Roll the Credits'

"Roll the Credits," the new song from rising artist Danielle Ponder, is out now. The track comes alongside a new video directed by Hettie Barnhill, a cinematic spiritual journey filmed with a small crew in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"'Roll the Credits' is a song about spirituality in all of its forms and our ability to find God in all things if we are paying attention," says Ponder.

Produced by frequent collaborator Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks, Biig Piig), "Roll the Credits" finds Ponder exploring the sonic evolution of her voice, re-packaging the powerful confidence that underlines her eight-track debut album, Some Of Us Are Brave, released last year. Throughout her latest tour, Ponder played the new single for fans across North America and Europe, as it quickly became a crowd favorite.

In celebration of the new music, Danielle Ponder is taking her dynamic live show to select cities this spring. Ponder's tour kicks off May 4 at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater with notable stops at San Francisco's Café du Nord and Chicago's Lollapalooza. See below for a complete list of dates.

The new track follows Ponder's debut on long running soap opera "General Hospital" after a landmark 2022 for the breakthrough artist, who made her first television appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last spring.

Additionally, she performed her song "Someone Like You" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Ponder was the guest artist on the season finale of "Live Wire" and featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their Saturday Sessions series with a performance and interview with Michelle Miller.

Ponder's debut album Some Of Us Are Brave is out now to widespread critical praise on Future Classic.

In Ponder's life, bravery manifested in the decision to leave her successful day job as a public defender to pursue singing and songwriting full time. Ponder had always been musical but chose to pursue a career in law after her brother received a 20-year sentence due to a "three strikes" law.

But even as she became a tireless advocate for justice in her community-first as a public defender and later as a diversity, equity and inclusion officer in that same office-music was never far away; she remembers a time when she did a small tour in Europe and was back in court the following Monday. There eventually came a time to choose one, and so she leapt.

DANIELLE PONDER LIVE

May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend

May 13-New Orleans, LA-Toulouse Theatre

May 16-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub

May 18-Dallas, TX-Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit

May 19-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

May 21-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

May 22-San Diego, CA-Voodoo Room at House of Blues

May 24-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour

May 26-San Francisco, CA-Cafe Du Nord

May 27-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2-Ogden, UT-Ogden Music Festival

June 17-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 22-Rothbury, MI-Electric Forest Festival

June 29-Montreal, Québec-Montreal International Jazz Festival

July 1-Werchter, Belgium-Rock Werchter

July 5-Aix-les-Bains, France-Festival Musilac

July 7-Rotterdam, Netherlands-North Sea Jazz Festival

July 29-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 5-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

August 18-North Adams, MA-MASS MoCA

August 29-Red Bank, NJ-Count Basie Center for the Arts

August 30-Syracuse, NY-Chevy Court Stage

September 14 - September 17-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond

September 29 - October 1-Dana Point, CA-Ohana Fest