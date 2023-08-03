Dan Sultan Shares Single 'Fortress' Featuring Julia Stone

Dan Sultan’s anticipated fifth studio album, Dan Sultan, is due for release on August 18.

Australian alternative musician Dan Sultan shares “Fortress (feat. Julia Stone),” the final single from his upcoming fifth studio album, Dan Sultan. “Fortress” was written with Julia Stone and Joel Quartermain and is performed alongside Julia Stone. Dan and Julia's vocals perfectly complement each other, dancing around beautifully layered production to create one of the album's finest sing-along moments. The lyrics tap into the idea of being safely tucked away in a fortress, untouchable from the outside world.

“Fortress is about my family home and that in times of upheaval and uncertainty it’s becomes the strongest and most fortified place in the universe. A place of peace and power and ultimately love. It was close to being finished when we asked the amazing artist and my dear friend Julia Stone to take part. With her beautiful contribution we knew we had something special.” ­– Dan Sultan

“Dan is an extraordinary artist and also a dear friend. When he asked me to collaborate on ‘Fortress’ I was so excited. Not only did I love the sound of the song but the feeling and message in the lyrics. Finding our place in the world with people who we trust and love… a fortress when the wild storms of life rage through. Was an honour to be involved on this track.”­ – Julia Stone

Dan Sultan’s anticipated fifth studio album, Dan Sultan, is due for release on August 18 via Liberation Records. Following the album's release, Dan will support Vance Joy across the US and Canada (including performances at iconic venues Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Central Park and The Ryman). He'll then return to Australia for dates in September and October. See below for the full list of dates.

Dan Sultan Tour Dates

For ticketing info head to: http://dansultan.com/

Sun Aug 27 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO | USA*

Wed Aug 30 | Central Park | New York, NY | USA*

Fri Sept 1 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN | USA*

Sat Sept 2 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN | USA*

Wed Sept 6 | The Drake Underground | Toronto, ON

Sat Sept 30 | Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

Fri Oct 13 | City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Sat Oct 21 | Melbourne Recital Centre | Melbourne, VIC

(*Supporting Vance Joy)

About Dan Sultan

One of Australia’s most loved singer-songwriters, Sultan boasts numerous accolades to his name, including multiple ARIA Awards and NIMA Awards, Top 5 ARIA charting albums and an ARIA-certified Gold record in Blackbird. Previous albums Aviary Takes (2019), Killer (2017), Blackbird (2014), Get Out While You Can (2009) and Homemade Biscuits (2006) have seen Sultan navigate the country a number of times playing headline shows to sold-out crowds, as well as supporting the likes of Bruce Springsteen, and as a guest on some of Australia’s biggest festivals, including Splendour in the Grass, Blues Festival and Falls Festival, to name a few.

Photo Credit: Clint Peloso



