DJ Khaled Named Apple Music Artist In Residence

Apple Music today announced world-renowned producer, platinum-selling recording artist, social media titan, modern-day music mogul, and Asahd's Dad, DJ Khaled as its first artist in residence. Working closely with the Apple Music team, DJ Khaled will create and executive produce stand alone special editions of some of Apple Music's most successful and beloved playlists. To officially kick things off, DJ Khaled today unveiled Office DJ Khaled, his own version of Apple Music's popular Office DJ playlist. The new playlist is uptempo, easygoing and most of all fun and features everyone from Lauryn Hill, Drake, Sam Cooke, Snoop and of course, DJ Khaled to name a few.

Check out Office DJ Khaled available now on Apple Music: http://apple.co/-OfficeDJKhaled

DJ Khaled will create one playlist every month while in residence at Apple Music. Stay tuned as he continues to lend his voice and creative vision to Apple Music staples like It's Lit!!!, Gymflow and more.

DJ Khaled is no stranger to Apple Music and will also continue his We The Best Radio show on Beats 1 which has been one of the longest running artist-fronted shows on Apple Music's global livestream.The show features exclusive interviews, "Major Key" mixes from DJ Khaled, and notable premieres from top artists, while also serving as a platform for him to champion and showcase the best emerging artists and future superstars. DJ Khaledhas also stared in multiple Apple Music viral social commercials, including one this past summer with his son Asahd.





