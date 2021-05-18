DAYGLOW To Perform on Austin City Limits via Exclusive Livestream May 25

Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, is set to release his excellent sophomore album Harmony House this Friday 5/21. Days later Dayglow will take these songs to a live audience for the first time performing on Austin's storied television series, "Austin City Limits," for its 47th season on May 25th at 8PM CT.

Fans will be able to watch the entire thing live right here HERE. The performance will be broadcast on PBS at a later date. It will be a memorable moment for the Texas native who grew up watching the iconic series and welcomed return to the stage.

Also mark your calendars... This Thursday on his album release eve, he will play another legendary TV show, performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he will perform album smash "Close To You" (which has been streamed over 20 millions times and counting).

Dayglow recently shared new single "Balcony," which followed previous singles "Close To You," "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL, and "Woah Man."

Dayglow's North American tour continues to sell quickly, posting MORE sell outs in Los Angeles (another date has now been added), Austin, Santa Ana, Salt Lake City, New York City, and Boston. All dates are listed below.

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.

North American Tour Dates:

09/09/21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/10/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's (SOLD OUT)

09/11/21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/13/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/15/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/16/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre (SOLD OUT)

09/17/21 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/18/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)

09/22/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

09/23/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/26/21 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/28/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (SOLD OUT)

09/29/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit

10/05/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

10/06/21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/12/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/13/21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/16/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/19/21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/21/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/23/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/24/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10/27/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/29/21 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/30/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

European Tour Dates:

03/29/22 - Dublin @ Button Factory

03/30//22 - Glasgow @ SWG3

03/31/22 - Leeds @ Stylus

04/02/22 - Manchester @ Academy 2

04/03/22 - Birmingham @ O2 Institute 2

04/05/22 - London @ Electric Brixton

04/06/22 - Chalk @ Brighton

04/07/22 - Bristol @ SWX

04/09/22 - Utrecht @ De Helling

04/10/22 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord

04/11/22 - Paris @ La Maroquinerie

04/13/22 - Cologne @ Luxor

04/14/22 - Berlin @ Hole 44

04/15/22 - Hamburg @ Mojo Club