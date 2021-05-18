DAYGLOW To Perform on Austin City Limits via Exclusive Livestream May 25
The performance will be broadcast on PBS at a later date.
Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, is set to release his excellent sophomore album Harmony House this Friday 5/21. Days later Dayglow will take these songs to a live audience for the first time performing on Austin's storied television series, "Austin City Limits," for its 47th season on May 25th at 8PM CT.
Fans will be able to watch the entire thing live right here HERE. The performance will be broadcast on PBS at a later date. It will be a memorable moment for the Texas native who grew up watching the iconic series and welcomed return to the stage.
Also mark your calendars... This Thursday on his album release eve, he will play another legendary TV show, performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he will perform album smash "Close To You" (which has been streamed over 20 millions times and counting).
Dayglow recently shared new single "Balcony," which followed previous singles "Close To You," "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL, and "Woah Man."
Dayglow's North American tour continues to sell quickly, posting MORE sell outs in Los Angeles (another date has now been added), Austin, Santa Ana, Salt Lake City, New York City, and Boston. All dates are listed below.
Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.
North American Tour Dates:
09/09/21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/10/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's (SOLD OUT)
09/11/21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/13/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/15/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/16/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre (SOLD OUT)
09/17/21 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/18/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
09/22/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/23/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/26/21 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/28/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (SOLD OUT)
09/29/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit
10/05/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
10/06/21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/12/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/13/21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/16/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (SOLD OUT)
10/17/21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)
10/19/21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
10/21/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/23/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/24/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
10/27/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/29/21 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/30/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
European Tour Dates:
03/29/22 - Dublin @ Button Factory
03/30//22 - Glasgow @ SWG3
03/31/22 - Leeds @ Stylus
04/02/22 - Manchester @ Academy 2
04/03/22 - Birmingham @ O2 Institute 2
04/05/22 - London @ Electric Brixton
04/06/22 - Chalk @ Brighton
04/07/22 - Bristol @ SWX
04/09/22 - Utrecht @ De Helling
04/10/22 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord
04/11/22 - Paris @ La Maroquinerie
04/13/22 - Cologne @ Luxor
04/14/22 - Berlin @ Hole 44
04/15/22 - Hamburg @ Mojo Club