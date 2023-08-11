Cynthia Basinet Releases Stunning Version Of 'If Every Day Was Like Christmas'

Cynthia Basinet first made a name for herself in the music sphere with her version of "Santa Baby" which became recognized as a recording for friend Jack Nicholson.

Aug. 11, 2023

There are few talents in the world who can claim to have been a fashion model, an actress, a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and a jazz vocalist, but celebrated singer-songwriter Cynthia Basinet has ticked all those boxes, having built her career in the entertainment industry while being heavily involved in humanitarian work too.

Spending many years between the metropolis of Los Angeles, New York and the music capital of Nashville, Cynthia Basinet first made a name for herself in the music sphere with her version of "Santa Baby" which became recognized as a recording for friend Jack Nicholson. The song reached popular TV shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, and now Basinet has released another Christmas classic, "If Every Day Was Like Christmas," written by Red West and originally recorded by Elvis Presley.

Cynthia's elegant, timeless voice lends itself perfectly to this contemporary version of the song. With a stunning vocal performance from Cynthia that highlights the rich tones of her voice, she is accompanied by lush backing vocals, the gentle percussion of drums, warm piano melodies, and uplifting string arrangements. While the version has all the familiarity and nostalgia of the original Christmas song, there's still a uniqueness that proves Cynthia Basinet has truly embodied the track and made it her own.

While Cynthia's vibrant career has seen her walk the runways of Europe in print, commercials and hit the screens as an actress, her jazz style vocals have always been a form of self-expression that listeners across the world have connected with. Away from her musical achievements, Cynthia has strived to make changes for the world, aiding the Saharawi people at refugee camps in Western Sahara, and advocating fair rights, including the current strike of union workers in the entertainment industry. She has even written a book, How To Be Civil In An Uncivil World, and hosts a podcast, The World According to Cynthia. Whether she inspires people through her activist work or through her music, Cynthia Basinet's dedication has won over the hearts of many and will continue to do so for a long time.



