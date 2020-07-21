Culture Abuse Unveil Never-Before-Released Version of 'Bee Kind to the Bugs'

Culture Abuse's new collections album, Good s, Bad s, Who Gives a s?!, encompasses the demo process of writing their records (2016's Peach and 2018's Bay Dream), live recordings from their many years on the road, and their history of collaborating musically with friends. Live songs recorded by fans at the shows, cover songs they've laid down for fun, alternate versions of previously released songs, and literally the first recordings of song ideas are all presented on this 29-song album of unreleased recordings from the Culture Abuse archive.

With release date right around the corner (this Friday, July 24th), Culture Abuse have unveiled a demo version of Bay Dream's "Bee Kind to the Bugs" recorded in Amsterdam three years ago. The band comments, "In 2017, we flew to Europe for the first time. We were asked to play Hyde Park in London with Green Day as well Reading & Leeds Festival, but there was almost two months in between the two events. So, we decided to stay in Europe and work on what would become Bay Dream. After Hyde Park, we flew to Italy and crashed with an old friend, in a small town, and practiced on a farm." Culture Abuse continues, "From there, we flew to Amsterdam and met Scott Goodrich and started demoing all the songs we worked on in Italy. We would wake up, drive to the practice spot, spend what little money we had on legal weed and record all day long in a cement room below ground with no windows. This version of "Bee Kind to the Bugs" was the first time it really felt like we were onto something special with the new batch of songs and I have to admit- to me, there is still something magical about this version that I DON'T know if we quite captured on Bay Dream, which is why we are releasing it now along with all of the other songs on this collection. Sometimes when you are in the moment, it's hard to take a step back and see what you are doing. And judge if it's "good" enough. So here's "GOOD s, BAD s, WHO GIVES A s." An inside look at how our art and songs came to be. We encourage everyone to be social distancing and we offer everything we've got to dive into and hopefully inspire and see that you can do it, too, and maybe even better."

Listen to + share "Bee Kind to the Bugs (Bay Dream Demo, Amsterdam, 2017)" on YouTube.

Since their inception in 2013, Culture Abuse have relentlessly showed their creativity through music, art exhibitions, photography and live performances. With their kinetic D.I.Y ideology, Culture Abuse once again have transcended genre and returned with an electrifying collection that traverses their career and catalog thus far.

Good s, Bad s, Who Gives a s?! will be available digitally here on Friday, July 24th. Look for more exciting news to surface from Culture Abuse and Epitaph Records soon.

Good s, Bad s, Who Gives a s?! -- Track Listing:

1. Bee Kind To The Bugs (Live at Moth Club, London 2019)

2. Goo (Field Recording, Ferry from Denmark to Sweden 2019)

3. Problems (Sex Pistols Cover, Dr. Martens Cassette 2018)

4. Submission (Sex Pistols Cover, Dr. Martens Cassette 2018)

5. Rock Steady ("California Speedball" Demo, Amsterdam 2017)

6. Chinatown (Live at LDB Fest, Louisville 2019)

7. Police On My Back (The Equals Cover, Los Angeles 2018)

8. Bee Kind To The Bugs (Instrumental Home Recording by David, 2017)

9. Bay Dream (Live at LDB Fest, Louisville 2019)

10. Turn It Off (Peach Alternate Version, 2016)

11. Chinatown (Peach Alternate Version, 2016)

12. Heavy Love (w/ Juan Gabe - Peach Alternate Version, 2016)

13. Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash Cover - Live at the Moth Club, London 2019)

14. Tre Cool ("Dave's Not Here" Demo, Amsterdam 2017)

15. Calm E (Live at For The Children, LA 2019)

16. For You To Know ("California Speedball" Home Recording by David, 2017)

17. Dream On + So Busted (Live at LDB Fest, Louisville 2019)

18. Bee Kind To The Bugs (Bay Dream Demo, Amsterdam 2017)

19. Bluebird On My Shoulder (Bay Dream Demo, Amsterdam 2017)

20. Rats In The Walls + Weed Break + Dip (Live at LDB Fest, Louisville 2019)

21. Flintstones ("Dozy" Demo, Amsterdam 2017)

22. What Do I Get (Buzzcocks Cover - Live at Kung Fu Necktie, Philly 2019)

23. Bluebird On My Shoulder (Home Recording by David, 2017)

24. Rats In The Walls (Bay Dream Demo by David + Nick, Oakland 2016)

25. Helpless (Neil Young Cover by the Stainer, SF 2020)

26. After Hours (Velvet Underground Cover by Nick, Oakland 2020)

27. Clay Pigeons (Blaze Foley Cover by Jake Woodruff + David, San Antonio 2019)

28. Feels So Weird ("Bay Dream" Home Recording by David, 2017)

29. Jealous (Cover by Jake Woodruff, 2016)

Artist photo by: Ian Shelton

