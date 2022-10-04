Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'

Rising queer indie-pop singer Courtney Govan has released "sofa," an uplifting and energetic bop that channels the buzz of a new crush and reminds listeners that sometimes the moment matters more than the ending. "sofa" is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

The light-hearted non-gendered situations song sprinkled with a little bit of commitment issues is a bouncy and enticing cocktail of upbeat, indie-pop rhythms, playful bedroom pop sounds, and energetic electro-pop pulses. Much like Govan's subject of interest, the song is irresistible: flirty and colorful, it transports crowds into a bustling inner world of attraction. This is an anthem to cheerfulness, chasing connections, and the excitement of desire, where having drinks on the sofa teases and characterizes an organic relatability.

"For years now, it has been so important to my mental health to write music that has been about navigating life in a fat body and just about my lived experience in general," admits Govan, about the humanistic approach to songwriting that has become her signature. "However, 'sofa' is about how it is equally important to remember that as we reflect on times when we maybe haven't made the best decisions, we still felt joy and laughter as we lived those moments. We still had the experience."

Throughout the single, Govan celebrates our ability to allow ourselves to be carefree and vulnerable while leaving space for self-awareness. The track reflects on finding freedom in, and with others, without pressures or responsibility, in a lively and youthful take on living in the moment.

The relatable spirit of the song is the product of Courtney Govan's all-rounded honesty and authenticity; the introspective nature of her music gives listeners a sincere narrative, who can see themselves in the glee and excitement of liking someone without the pressure of a label. The song is centered around joyful empowerment, something Govan is committed to in her music and activism alike.

A passionate advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ and plus-sized individuals, she shares snippets of her life on social media, creating a change-seeking community with inclusivity at its core. "SOFA is an important song," she admits, "because, at the end of the day, fun and sexy pop from fat artists deserves a safe space. Period."

With human empowerment in mind, Courtney Govan uses her own emotions and life experiences as a way to connect with her peers personally and hopefully inspire them to be loved "before (not after)." Govan uses her influence to create a community for her peers and listeners to make them feel less alone when facing the ups and downs of life.

The plus-size, queer artist, who has taken back some power using the word "fat" pop to be a proponent for change and inclusivity, is adamant about being a proponent of encouragement. She approaches each song she writes, hoping their message will help anyone who listens feel a little more seen, sexy, powerful, and safe in their skin.

You can listen to her previous singles, "stay still," featured on Pride.com's "Songs You Should Listen To" playlist, "out of the blue," featured on Spotify's Official PRIDE Out Now playlist, and "serotonin," which went viral on TikTok, on all streaming platforms, and you can watch Govan on Season 1 of Fox's I Can See Your Voice.

