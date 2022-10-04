Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'

Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'

“sofa” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide. 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Rising queer indie-pop singer Courtney Govan has released "sofa," an uplifting and energetic bop that channels the buzz of a new crush and reminds listeners that sometimes the moment matters more than the ending. "sofa" is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

The light-hearted non-gendered situations song sprinkled with a little bit of commitment issues is a bouncy and enticing cocktail of upbeat, indie-pop rhythms, playful bedroom pop sounds, and energetic electro-pop pulses. Much like Govan's subject of interest, the song is irresistible: flirty and colorful, it transports crowds into a bustling inner world of attraction. This is an anthem to cheerfulness, chasing connections, and the excitement of desire, where having drinks on the sofa teases and characterizes an organic relatability.

"For years now, it has been so important to my mental health to write music that has been about navigating life in a fat body and just about my lived experience in general," admits Govan, about the humanistic approach to songwriting that has become her signature. "However, 'sofa' is about how it is equally important to remember that as we reflect on times when we maybe haven't made the best decisions, we still felt joy and laughter as we lived those moments. We still had the experience."

Throughout the single, Govan celebrates our ability to allow ourselves to be carefree and vulnerable while leaving space for self-awareness. The track reflects on finding freedom in, and with others, without pressures or responsibility, in a lively and youthful take on living in the moment.

The relatable spirit of the song is the product of Courtney Govan's all-rounded honesty and authenticity; the introspective nature of her music gives listeners a sincere narrative, who can see themselves in the glee and excitement of liking someone without the pressure of a label. The song is centered around joyful empowerment, something Govan is committed to in her music and activism alike.

A passionate advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ and plus-sized individuals, she shares snippets of her life on social media, creating a change-seeking community with inclusivity at its core. "SOFA is an important song," she admits, "because, at the end of the day, fun and sexy pop from fat artists deserves a safe space. Period."

With human empowerment in mind, Courtney Govan uses her own emotions and life experiences as a way to connect with her peers personally and hopefully inspire them to be loved "before (not after)." Govan uses her influence to create a community for her peers and listeners to make them feel less alone when facing the ups and downs of life.

The plus-size, queer artist, who has taken back some power using the word "fat" pop to be a proponent for change and inclusivity, is adamant about being a proponent of encouragement. She approaches each song she writes, hoping their message will help anyone who listens feel a little more seen, sexy, powerful, and safe in their skin.

Fans can download or stream "sofa" now and follow Govan on TikTok (@CourtneyGovan), where she shares her music career journey, highlights her home remodeling project progress, and speaks out about social issues about the LGBTQ+ & plus size community. You can listen to her previous singles, "stay still," featured on Pride.com's "Songs You Should Listen To" playlist, "out of the blue," featured on Spotify's Official PRIDE Out Now playlist, and "serotonin," which went viral on TikTok, on all streaming platforms, and you can watch Govan on Season 1 of Fox's I Can See Your Voice.

Listen to the new single here:

TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.