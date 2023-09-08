Country Singer Ashley Anne Releases New Single 'She Ain't Texas'

This infectious track masterfully weaves clever "countryisms" into a tale of relationship betrayal, resonating with fans far and wide.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Country Singer Ashley Anne Releases New Single 'She Ain't Texas'

Rising country sensation Ashley Anne is taking the music world by storm with her newest single, "She Ain't Texas," which has rapidly gone viral, amassing over 2 million views across TikTok and Instagram.

This infectious track masterfully weaves clever "countryisms" into a tale of relationship betrayal, resonating with fans far and wide. As the buzz continues to grow, Ashley Anne's star continues to rise, with tens of thousands of new fans and critical acclaim.

"She Ain't Texas" showcases Ashley Anne's exceptional talent for storytelling through songwriting. The cleverly crafted lyrics narrate a gripping story of heartbreak and betrayal, painting a vivid picture of a relationship affair and the scorn felt by the narrator towards the home wrecker. With catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, the song has struck a chord with fans and music enthusiasts alike.

LISTEN to "She Ain't Texas" here.

The success of "She Ain't Texas" extends beyond just the viral reach of the song. Ashley Anne's social media presence has exploded, with millions of views and likes on her music video and promotional content. The song has garnered an impressive 3,000+ pre-saves, a testament to the anticipation for its official release. This surge in popularity has also led to tens of thousands of new, eager fans joining Ashley Anne's growing fanbase.

"She Ain't Texas is a song I wrote in hopes to bring people together who have been rather cheated on or discarded for someone else. I think there's a fine line between pettiness and a joke, but I hope this song brings smiles to people's faces. I'm also a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and we all end up with people for different reasons, seasons, and one day a lifetime. So for now, this song just sheds light on being in the dumps after being dumped. Melodically and production-wise, I hope it feels like a hug," tells Ashley.

To stay updated on Ashley Anne's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.



