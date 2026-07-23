Counting Crows' AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER to Join VinylPhyle Catalog

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Counting Crows' debut album AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER is set to join the VinylPhyle catalog, according to an announcement from UMe.

The release is available to order exclusively via uDiscover Music.

Cut directly from the original analog master tapes, AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER is presented as a deluxe 2LP edition pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. Produced to Vinylphyle's premium audiophile standards, the release features a tip-on wrapped gatefold jacket in a satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, archival poly sleeves, and a four-panel insert with source tape scans, rare archival imagery, and new liner notes.

Released on September 14, 1993, AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER transformed Counting Crows from Bay Area club favorites into one of the defining rock bands of the decade. Arriving at a moment when alternative rock dominated popular culture, the album carved out its own distinct space, blending folk, rock, country, and Americana influences with deeply personal songwriting and richly textured arrangements.

Produced by T Bone Burnett and recorded at several locations, including Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album centered on the evocative songwriting of frontman Adam Duritz, whose vivid characters and emotional vulnerability resonated with listeners seeking something more introspective than the prevailing sounds of the era. Anchored by enduring classics including 'Mr. Jones,' 'Round Here,' 'Rain King,' and 'A Murder of One,' AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER balanced intimate storytelling with soaring melodies and masterful musicianship, creating a body of work that felt both deeply personal and universally relatable.

The album became a cultural phenomenon, selling more than seven million copies in the United States and earning multi-platinum certifications worldwide. 'Mr. Jones' became one of the defining singles of the 1990s, while the album's emotional honesty and literary sensibility helped establish Counting Crows as one of the era's most distinctive voices. More than three decades later, AUGUST AND EVERYTHING AFTER remains a touchstone of modern American songwriting and one of the most beloved debut albums of its generation.

This new Vinylphyle edition presents the album as a 2LP set cut directly from the original analog master tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound, allowing the music greater dynamic range, detail, and breathing room. Combined with deluxe packaging and newly commissioned liner notes by author Rick Florino, it offers the most premium vinyl presentation of this landmark recording to date.

Counting Crows – August and Everything After

Side A

Round Here Omaha Mr. Jones

Side B

Perfect Blue Buildings Anna Begins Time and Time Again

Side C

Rain King Sullivan Street Ghost Train

Side D

Raining in Baltimore A Murder of One

Since launching in November 2025, Vinylphyle, billed as 'a premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl,' has provided best-in-class pressings of an eclectic array of albums including The Velvet Underground & Nico, Bob Marley & The Wailers' Exodus, The Band's Northern Lights–Southern Cross, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song, Peter Frampton's Frampton Comes Alive!, Heart's Dreamboat Annie, and Jellyfish's Spilt Milk. The series releases two titles per month spanning genres and eras, with every release produced to the highest standards and pressed at RTI using extensive quality controls from mastering through final packaging.

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