Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19

JazzYYC invites music fans to an exclusive, unique, intimate, concert event featuring two of the world's greatest jazz musicians.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19

JazzYYC invites music fans to an exclusive, unique, intimate, concert event featuring two of the world's greatest jazz musicians, Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton, recording an album together in OCL Studios, to be released continent-wide by Cellar Live Records.

There are only two shows for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Fewer than 30 tickets remain for each show, 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Music fans will enjoy comfortable seating in the beautiful OCL Studios' main room, right alongside the musicians getting to be an integral part of the actual live album being recorded. Sound Booth VIP tickets are sold out. Each ticket holder will receive a free digital copy of the album once completed.

"We are committed to presenting unique music experiences to Calgarians", says JazzYYC Artistic Director Kodi Hutchinson. "This is a special experience where guests will be in the room with the band as they track a live concert to create an album. We can't wait to see you there."

A saxophonist with an expressive sound rooted in Jazz tradition, a label owner tirelessly documenting unsung Jazz heroes, one of Canada's most important Jazz impresarios, the hardest-working man in Jazz business - Cory Weeds is all of these things, and much more.

Champian Fulton is considered one of the most gifted pure Jazz musicians of her generation. This young woman from Oklahoma captivates audiences in New York's finest Jazz rooms and in concert halls around the world, where her piano and voice skills have been recognized by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated.

Tickets are now on sale starting from $55 before taxes. All tickets are available through www.jazzyyc.com.




Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs Photo
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP Photo
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release The Power of the Spirit Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
Jonas Brothers to Release New Album in May Photo
Jonas Brothers to Release New Album in May
The Jonas Brother have announced their new album, entitled 'The Album.' While they have not yet revealed the album cover or shared any details on the lead single, they announced the album with an Instagram Reel that features their new song 'Wings.' Watch the Instagram Reel and pre-save the new album here!

More Hot Stories For You


Love Ghost Releases 4-Song EP TALES OF A SAD BOY, Featuring New York Rapper Big Boss MulaaLove Ghost Releases 4-Song EP TALES OF A SAD BOY, Featuring New York Rapper Big Boss Mulaa
January 30, 2023

'Tales of a Sad Boy' is a 4-song EP. A collaboration with New York emo rapper Big Boss Mulaa. The EP is Love Ghost's 3rd release with Cleopatra Records, and was Produced by Mike Summers [Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne].
7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'
January 27, 2023

7Descent's new release 'Prisoner' keeps you locked in with their rock sound along with their dirty but rich guitar solos. The rock group's new project brings back that 90s sound that is rare to hear on the radio nowadays.
Alt-Rocker Demi Ramos Drops Indie Banger 'Just A Phase' (ft. GARZI)Alt-Rocker Demi Ramos Drops Indie Banger 'Just A Phase' (ft. GARZI)
January 27, 2023

Pop-rock artist, Actor, Elite model, popular podcast host, and all-around shero Demi Ramos has already dropped the song of the summer with the infectious indie banger 'Just a Phase.'
WAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EPWAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EP
January 27, 2023

After premiering their new emo-driven track on Chorus.fm, Long Island's very own WAIVER. has officially released 'Right Here' across streaming platforms.
Darkwave Duo Now After Nothing Releases Debut Single 'Sick Fix'Darkwave Duo Now After Nothing Releases Debut Single 'Sick Fix'
January 27, 2023

Darkwave duo Now After Nothing has released their dynamic debut single 'Sick Fix' as frontman Matt Spatial and drummer Michael Allen unveil their new project.
share