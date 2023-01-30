Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19

JazzYYC invites music fans to an exclusive, unique, intimate, concert event featuring two of the world's greatest jazz musicians, Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton, recording an album together in OCL Studios, to be released continent-wide by Cellar Live Records.



There are only two shows for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Fewer than 30 tickets remain for each show, 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Music fans will enjoy comfortable seating in the beautiful OCL Studios' main room, right alongside the musicians getting to be an integral part of the actual live album being recorded. Sound Booth VIP tickets are sold out. Each ticket holder will receive a free digital copy of the album once completed.



"We are committed to presenting unique music experiences to Calgarians", says JazzYYC Artistic Director Kodi Hutchinson. "This is a special experience where guests will be in the room with the band as they track a live concert to create an album. We can't wait to see you there."



A saxophonist with an expressive sound rooted in Jazz tradition, a label owner tirelessly documenting unsung Jazz heroes, one of Canada's most important Jazz impresarios, the hardest-working man in Jazz business - Cory Weeds is all of these things, and much more.



Champian Fulton is considered one of the most gifted pure Jazz musicians of her generation. This young woman from Oklahoma captivates audiences in New York's finest Jazz rooms and in concert halls around the world, where her piano and voice skills have been recognized by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated.



Tickets are now on sale starting from $55 before taxes. All tickets are available through www.jazzyyc.com.