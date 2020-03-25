Cory Marks Introduces Hit US Single 'Outlaws & Outsiders'

Canadian country rock artist Cory Marks has been burning up the US airplay charts with his hit single 'Outlaws & Outsiders', which boasts guest appearances from country icon Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch and Mick Mars from Motley Crue.



The video for the track has garnered over 7.5 million views and the track itself has over 5 million streams globally as well as debuting at #1 in the US and Canada on a string of charts including Billboard's Top Rock, Hard Rock Digital Songs and Country Digital Song sales charts as well as iTunes, Amazon and Soundscan charts.



"'Outlaws & Outsiders' is a song for anyone who's ever felt different, or like an outsider period," he explains. "You can be an outlaw in many different ways and as an artist, for me it's simply creating something different, something unique and out of the box. It is doing my own thing and telling my own story."



The track is taken from Marks' forthcoming debut album, Who I Am which will be released on Better Noise Music Nashville and mixes the passion and honesty of country music with the explosive energy of rock'n'roll to create something he describes as "amped up country music."



Full of autobiographical storytelling, guitar-driven anthems, drinking songs, and breakup ballads, Cory Marks' songs are rooted in the influence of his hometown, North Bay, Ontario. Listening to Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush and outlaws like Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, Marks weaved the two genres into his own unique sound, which earnt him a string of gigs with US country heavyweights such as Toby Keith and Brantley Gilbert along the way.



Marks has also recently released 'Blame It On The Double', and has just been announced as support on the upcoming tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush across the US this summer. He will also be special guest to Alice Cooper for two dates in July as part of his Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour.





