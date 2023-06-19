Corinne Bailey Rae to Release New Album 'Black Rainbows' in September

The album Black Rainbows is due for release September 15 via Thirty Tigers.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - Where to Hear the NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Recording Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - What to Watch!

Corinne Bailey Rae to Release New Album 'Black Rainbows' in September

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae confirms her years-in-the-making Black Rainbows project. Inspired by the objects and artworks collected by Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, the work includes a collection of songs, a book Refraction/Reflection of the Arts Bank photographed by Koto Bolofo, live performances, visuals, lectures and exhibitions—a bold move from her previous work.

The album Black Rainbows is due for release September 15 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-save/pre-order the album here.

The first single, ‘New York Transit Queen’, which The Observer have described as “an exciting post-punk glam thrash… like Santigold dismantling Blur’s Song 2” is out now.

“I knew when I walked through those doors that my life had changed forever,” says Bailey Rae. “Engaging with these archives and encountering Theaster Gates and his practice has changed how I think about myself as an artist and what the possibilities of my work can be. This music has come through seeing. Seeing has been like hearing, for me. While I was looking, songs/sounds appeared.”

Wide ranging in its themes, Black Rainbows’ subjects are drawn from encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black archives comprising books, sculpture, records, furniture and problematic objects from America’s past.

From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs’ loophole, Black Rainbows explores Black femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestors and music as a vessel for transcendence.

In continued homage to African American art, Bailey Rae chose Amanda Williams and Koto Bolofo for the art direction and photography, respectively, of the project. Amanda Williams was recently honored as a 2022 Macarthur Fellow, with her work exhibited at highly acclaimed museums across the country notably New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

In similar excellence, Koto Bolofo was awarded the 2022 Lucie Award for Achievement in Advertising in Photography, with his editorials featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and many others.

In celebration of the new project, Bailey Rae is performing select shows across the US this autumn, with a number of shows in Spain and three very special performances in London’s Ladbroke Hall at the end of October. 

CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE

September 5—Long Island, NY—Staller Center for the Arts @ Stony Brook University
September 6—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts
September 9—New Haven, CT—Schwarzman Center at Yale University
September 10—New York, NY—The National Jazz Museum in Harlem
September 12—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall
September 14—Chicago, IL—Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at University of Chicago
September 17—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater
September 19—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
September 20—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre
September 22—Sugar Hill, GA—The Eagle Theater at Sugar Hill
September 24—Birmingham, AL—Alys Stephens Center at University of Alabama
September 26—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater
September 29—Austin, TX—The Paramount Theatre
October 1—Houston, TX—Stafford Centre
October 3—Dallas, TX—Texas Theatre
October 5—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 7—Marfa, TX—Saint George Hall

UK / SPAIN TOUR DATES

October 25—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 26—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 28—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 31—Madrid, Spain—Teatro Pavón
November 1—Barcelona, Spain—Studio P62
November 3—Seville, Spain—Cartuja Centre

photo credit: Koto Bolofo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vancouver Synthpunks Jibbernaut and Phuture Memoriez Release Collaboration EP COULROPHOBIA Photo
Vancouver Synthpunks Jibbernaut and Phuture Memoriez Release Collaboration EP 'COULROPHOBIA'

Vancouver record label Nerve Wracking Collections has just released their latest EP 'Coulrophobia,' a collaborative concept project that includes Vancouver synthpunk bands, Phuture Memoriez and Jibbernaut.

2
Pianist Bill OConnell to Release New Album LIVE IN MONTAUK Photo
Pianist Bill O'Connell to Release New Album 'LIVE IN MONTAUK'

Montauk—the easternmost point of Long Island—has enjoyed a reputation as an idyllic land of the lotus and poppy but now is fully woven in to the Hamptons summer scene. The charms and views associated with that coastal existence served as a backdrop for the creation of this recording.

3
John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize Winner Kelli Welli Releases New Family Album B Photo
John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize Winner Kelli Welli Releases New Family Album 'Baby Ninja'

Baby Ninja, the fourth album for families from John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize winner Kelli Welli, was released today, June 16, 2023.

4
Lady Redneck Releases New Single Dreams Do Die Hard Penned By Father Photo
Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'Dreams Do Die Hard' Penned By Father

The multiple award-nominated Christian country artist from Dallas has released another single written by her father. 'Dreams Do Die Hard' drops on June 16th.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'
Gwen Stefani to Release New Single 'True Babe' Next WeekGwen Stefani to Release New Single 'True Babe' Next Week
BeBe Zahara Benet Releases 'Heavy'BeBe Zahara Benet Releases 'Heavy'

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET