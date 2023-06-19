Corinne Bailey Rae to Release New Album 'Black Rainbows' in September

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae confirms her years-in-the-making Black Rainbows project. Inspired by the objects and artworks collected by Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, the work includes a collection of songs, a book Refraction/Reflection of the Arts Bank photographed by Koto Bolofo, live performances, visuals, lectures and exhibitions—a bold move from her previous work.

The album Black Rainbows is due for release September 15 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-save/pre-order the album here.

The first single, ‘New York Transit Queen’, which The Observer have described as “an exciting post-punk glam thrash… like Santigold dismantling Blur’s Song 2” is out now.

“I knew when I walked through those doors that my life had changed forever,” says Bailey Rae. “Engaging with these archives and encountering Theaster Gates and his practice has changed how I think about myself as an artist and what the possibilities of my work can be. This music has come through seeing. Seeing has been like hearing, for me. While I was looking, songs/sounds appeared.”

Wide ranging in its themes, Black Rainbows’ subjects are drawn from encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black archives comprising books, sculpture, records, furniture and problematic objects from America’s past.

From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs’ loophole, Black Rainbows explores Black femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestors and music as a vessel for transcendence.

In continued homage to African American art, Bailey Rae chose Amanda Williams and Koto Bolofo for the art direction and photography, respectively, of the project. Amanda Williams was recently honored as a 2022 Macarthur Fellow, with her work exhibited at highly acclaimed museums across the country notably New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

In similar excellence, Koto Bolofo was awarded the 2022 Lucie Award for Achievement in Advertising in Photography, with his editorials featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and many others.

In celebration of the new project, Bailey Rae is performing select shows across the US this autumn, with a number of shows in Spain and three very special performances in London’s Ladbroke Hall at the end of October.

CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE

September 5—Long Island, NY—Staller Center for the Arts @ Stony Brook University

September 6—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts

September 9—New Haven, CT—Schwarzman Center at Yale University

September 10—New York, NY—The National Jazz Museum in Harlem

September 12—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall

September 14—Chicago, IL—Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at University of Chicago

September 17—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

September 19—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

September 20—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre

September 22—Sugar Hill, GA—The Eagle Theater at Sugar Hill

September 24—Birmingham, AL—Alys Stephens Center at University of Alabama

September 26—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater

September 29—Austin, TX—The Paramount Theatre

October 1—Houston, TX—Stafford Centre

October 3—Dallas, TX—Texas Theatre

October 5—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center

October 7—Marfa, TX—Saint George Hall

UK / SPAIN TOUR DATES

October 25—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 26—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 28—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall

October 31—Madrid, Spain—Teatro Pavón

November 1—Barcelona, Spain—Studio P62

November 3—Seville, Spain—Cartuja Centre

photo credit: Koto Bolofo