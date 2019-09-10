Conway The Machine's 'Look What I Became…' Will Be Released On Sept. 13

His meteoric ascension aside, it's miraculous that Conway is even still alive, much less the new face of Eminem's Shady Records. After suffering a bullet to the back of the head in 2012, the gnarly incident changed the technical way he rhymed, prompting him to adopt an off-balance, but commanding and exacting flow, which Conway employs to depict the autobiographical world he expertly raps about and lives in---and as he knows, the consequences of the game are brutal.

Griselda's (Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn) rise, both collectively and individually is palpable. From their inauspicious Buffalo roots, to signing with Eminem and Shady Records, the Griselda juggernaut has created a real and sustaining moment. That movement is unified, authentic, raw, unfiltered, vivid and raw. And there is no disputing that a real street ethos exists; one that has taken the music industry by storm.

While we await Griselda to unleash their forthcoming group project for Shady Records (What Would Chine Gun Do which will be released in September) and Conway's solo project for Shady Records (God Don't Make Mistakes, which will be released in October and features the lead single "Bang!" featuring Eminem), Conway recently announced his prelude project, Look What I Became..., which will be released by Griselda Records and is executive produced by Westside Gunn. To formally announce the project, Conway grabbed his Griselda brothers to join him on the projects lead-single, "Tito's Back," and today he returns with "Vino D" featuring Dave East, Jim Jones, and El Camino. "Vino D" was exclusively premiered by Hypebeast.

"Westside Gunn actually came up with the title for the track. Vino N*E*R*D was one of my homies that lost his life, so we wanted to celebrate him and do something ill in his memory" Conway commented to Hypebeast. "It's dope to collaborate with two of my homies in Capo and Dave East, and they also happen to be two of my favorite rappers. The homie JR Swiftz sent me the beat and it was insane and my lil bro El Camino laid a crazy hook for it; that gives it a summertime in the hood feel. Look What I Became... is a gift to all my day one fans and also my new fans to introduce them to this Griselda s; and get them ready for the Shady debut God Don't Make Mistakes."

Look What I Became... will be released on 9-13-19 and features guest appearances and production from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Dave East, Jim Jones, Alchemist, Statik Selektah, DJ Muggs and Daringer.

Listen here:





