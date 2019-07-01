Conor Maynard Shares 'Hate How Much I Love You', Announces UK Headline Shows

With five Top 10 singles and a #1 album to his credit plus millions of followers at social media, Conor Maynard is one of British music's biggest success stories. The stats speak for themselves: over 10 million monthly listeners at streaming services and over 2 billion career streams to date.



A multi-faceted musician, director and personality, he scored 225 million streams as featured vocalist on last summer's smash 'Whenever' with Kris Kross Amsterdam and The Boy Next Door. He followed that by teaming up with Hardwell and Snoop Dogg for 'How You Love Me' and then Alok on 'Pray'. He even took his talents to Broadway, to star as Charlie Price in the Tony Award-winning musical 'Kinky Boots' - following in the footsteps of Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie and Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters.



Now Conor Maynard returns with the release of his brand new single 'Hate How Much I Love You', which represents his first original new release as a lead solo artist in four years. 'Hate How Much I Love You' sets Conor's smooth vocal tone to a backdrop of laidback, sun-kissed modern pop that's perfectly primed for the summer. The song was produced by Noah Conrad (BTS) and written by Conor with Andrew Bullimore (Chainsmokers, Galantis) and Josh Record (Dua Lipa, Anne Marie).

Watch the music video below!



"It's been around five years since I released my last solo original material, and it feels like I've been through just about everything to finally get this music out so people can hear it,"says Conor. "I was 19 when I released my first album, and even though I'll always be proud of that music, this new material feels like it really comes from me. I have written every song you will hear with all of my close friends. So, with that being said, I hope you enjoy."



Conor directed the track's light-hearted accompanying video. He stars as an unlucky-in-love hotel bellboy, whose daily work puts him at the mercy of rude guests, elderly admirers and annoying children. He soon falls under the spell of a mysterious woman - but can he win her over?



Conor Maynard first came to prominence when his debut album 'Contrast' went straight to #1. It featured numerous hit singles including 'Can't Say No' and 'Vegas Girl'. He followed that with 'Covers', a collection of his takes on modern classics from the likes of Drake, Zayn and Shawn Mendes. Throughout his career, Conor has worked with a host of leading talent including Pharrell Williams, Wiley, Rita Ora and Ne-Yo. He completed an arena tour as guest to The Vamps and has played numerous high profile events including Radio 1's Big Weekend, Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball and the Wireless Festival.



Currently working on new material, Conor recently announced details of his first UK and European headline tour since 2012, which includes a London show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. The dates are:

OCTOBER

5th - Sweden, Stockholm, Klubben

6th - Norway, Oslo, Vulkan

7th - Denmark, Copenhagen, Lille Vega

9th - Germany, Berlin, Columbia Theater

10th - Germany, Munich, Technikum

12th - Germany, Cologne, Kantine

13th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg Old Hall

15th - Belgium, Antwerp, Zappa

16th - France, Paris, Alhambra

20th - UK, Glasgow, SWG3

21st - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz

23rd - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

24th - UK, London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

26th - Ireland, Dublin, The Academy



Tickets are available from https://listings.ticketweb.co.uk/conormaynard.





