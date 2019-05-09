Conor Maynard Announces UK & European Headline Tour
Fresh from his Broadway run in Kinky Boots and the release of his 2018 global smash hit single 'Whenever', which has reached almost 200 million streams to date, UK pop sensation Conor Maynard announces his return to the UK and Europe with a headline tour which kicks off in Stockholm on October 5th. It stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp and Paris before hitting UK cities in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London, wrapping at The Academy, Dublin in Ireland on October 6th.
Conor Maynard has been busy working on new music for his brand new album over the past year in Los Angeles - more details of which will be revealed soon.
Tickets for Conor Maynard's hugely anticipated UK tour are on-sale athttps://www.livenation.co.uk/.
CONOR MAYNARD OCTOBER TOUR DATES
5th - Stockholm, Klubben
6th - Oslo, Vulkan
7th - Copenhagen, Lille Vega
9th - Berlin, Columbia Theatre
10th - Munich, Technikum
12th - Cologne, Kantine
13th - Amsterdam, Melkweg Old Hall
15th - Antwerp, Zappa
16th - Paris, Alhambra
20th - Glasgow, SWG3
21st - Manchester, O2 Ritz
23rd - Birmingham, O2 Institute
24th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire
26th - Dublin, The Academy