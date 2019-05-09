Conor Maynard Announces UK & European Headline Tour

Fresh from his Broadway run in Kinky Boots and the release of his 2018 global smash hit single 'Whenever', which has reached almost 200 million streams to date, UK pop sensation Conor Maynard announces his return to the UK and Europe with a headline tour which kicks off in Stockholm on October 5th. It stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp and Paris before hitting UK cities in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London, wrapping at The Academy, Dublin in Ireland on October 6th.



Conor Maynard has been busy working on new music for his brand new album over the past year in Los Angeles - more details of which will be revealed soon.



Tickets for Conor Maynard's hugely anticipated UK tour are on-sale athttps://www.livenation.co.uk/.



CONOR MAYNARD OCTOBER TOUR DATES

5th - Stockholm, Klubben

6th - Oslo, Vulkan

7th - Copenhagen, Lille Vega

9th - Berlin, Columbia Theatre

10th - Munich, Technikum

12th - Cologne, Kantine

13th - Amsterdam, Melkweg Old Hall

15th - Antwerp, Zappa

16th - Paris, Alhambra

20th - Glasgow, SWG3

21st - Manchester, O2 Ritz

23rd - Birmingham, O2 Institute

24th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

26th - Dublin, The Academy





