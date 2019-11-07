Conor Matthews Shares Video For 'Midnight Flight'

Rising Pop/R&B singer Conor Matthews just dropped the official video for his new track, "Midnight Flight" - check it out below! The new video follows the recent release of his original holiday song, "Snowed In," released last week to praise from the likes of Refinery29 and Billboard, plus a feature as part of Sweety High's Man Crush Monday.

Watch "Midnight Flight" below!

As the first artist signing to Altadena through their partnership with Warner Records, Conor recently released his debut tracks "Too Late" and "Midnight Flight," with much more music coming through the end of the year and into 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories