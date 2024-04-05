Cole Gallagher Atones For His Sins on New Single 'Don't You Know' ft. 400 Unit Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Gallagher finds himself caught in the midst of a revenge plot in the official video for new single “Don’t You Know,” out today. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and featuring current and previous 400 Unit members Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden and Jimbo Hart, the song laments on the failure of a relationship with a sound that harkens back to the soft rock and folk of the ‘70s, elevated by the use of a nostalgic mellotron that’s representative of a bygone decade.

With an ominous guitar riff and a brooding energy, the track is a meditation on the madness love sometimes makes us fall into – a theme running through the music video as well. Shot in the high desert of California, the video follows Gallagher as he’s captured and eventually forced to dig his own grave.

Listen to “Don’t You Know”

Listen to The Confluence

“‘Don’t You Know’ is a track that I have been waiting to release for a long time,” shares Gallagher. “At its core, the lyrics tell the story of one of the toughest internal battles I’ve ever encountered. This song was beautifully produced by Vance Powell, and the players from the 400 Unit somehow created a track that was both gnarly and smooth at the same time.”

The new song follows Gallagher’s soft plea for peace “Lost Sounds” from earlier this year and his debut EP The Confluence, which came out last summer to critical acclaim. Voted the #2 album of 2023 by Americana Highways readers and peaking at #17 on the Roots Music Report Americana Album Chart, The Confluence was also produced by Powell and features David Hidalgo of Los Lobos on “Chatting Through Steel,” in addition to the same members of the 400 Unit.

The Confluence earned additional acclaim from Guitar World, Ones To Watch, The Bluegrass Situation, Magnet Magazine and Americana UK. The EP featured the first official cover of Bruce Springsteen rarity “Sugarland,” which Springsteen’s team signed off on, as well as “Lines In The Sky”, which was named a Song You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. Gallagher released a series of videos from the EP, including the black-and-white vampire-romance of “Stumbling In The Dark.”

After relocating to Nashville from Los Angeles this spring, Gallagher will play his first hometown show at the legendary Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor on May 4.