Coldplay to Perform Exclusive Stripped-Down Set in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora

SiriusXM and Pandora announced today that seven-time Grammy Award winners, Coldplay will perform an intimate invitation-only stripped down set for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners on Wednesday, January 15 at The Garage performance space in SiriusXM's newly expanded west coast studios in Hollywood. The performance will feature Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland from the band joined by special musical guests. Martin and Buckland will also participate in a Q&A session with a select group of audience members.

The acoustic performance, which follows the recent release of their eighth studio album, Everyday Life, will feature music spanning the influential band's career. Coldplay's performance will broadcast live on Wednesday, January 15 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET via SiriusXM's The Spectrum (ch.28), with replays on Alt Nation (ch 36) to be announced. Highlights from the Q&A and performance will be included in an expanded edition of Coldplay's Pandora Story, focusing on the band's latest album.

"This special performance by one of the world's most popular bands in a truly unique venue will be a special night for those attending and listeners nationwide," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Since we've expanded our presence in Los Angeles, we have wanted to make The Garage, our state-of-the-art performance space in Hollywood, a go-to destination for a range of artists, and an up-close experience for our subscribers. Coldplay performing there is the one-of-a-kind moment we've envisioned and are eager to bring our listeners."

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private performance through an invitation sent via e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to receive e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks . Pandora fans will have a similar opportunity based upon their listening histories. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers since December 5, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, CA, including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of passes to SiriusXM and Pandora Present Coldplay. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/coldplayLA.

Since its inception as the new state-of-the-art performance space at SiriusXM's Hollywood studios, The Garage has hosted a variety of live music performances in addition to talk and comedy performances, and special events. Coldplay will become the first band to play the space in 2020, following artists such as Dave Matthews, Beck, Billy Idol, among others.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Spectrum (channel 28) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

Photo Credit: SiriusXM





