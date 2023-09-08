Colbie Caillat Recruits Sheryl Crow For 'I'll Be Me' Single

GRAMMY-winners Colbie Caillat and Sheryl Crow, released their new duet, "I’ll Be Here” today.

Caillat’s “I’ll Be Here” featuring Sheryl Crow is the fourth and final advance track from her forthcoming album Along the Way, available for pre-save now and out October 6 via Blue Jean Baby Records and BFD/The Orchard for physical copies. It was written by Caillat alongside Brett James, Jason Reeves, and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

In keeping with her previous releases from the album, “I’ll Be Here” continues the theme of support and understanding following a break-up, though this song is applicable to all relationships, romantic or platonic.

“I wrote ‘I’ll Be Here’ with Brett James at my house in California about 13 years ago,” said Caillat. “We wanted to write an uplifting song for anyone to sing to whoever they love, including singing it to yourself because that’s important too.

Over the years, we recorded many variations of it but this one is the original and my favorite and how it was always meant to sound. My heart is so happy and in awe that my lovely friend Sheryl Crow is singing it with me. Her legendary voice and calm tone, so perfectly shares the message of this nurturing song with me. And Jamie Kenney’s tasteful production took it all the way home.”

The Tess Lafia directed music video is also available now.

Caillat is a 2X Grammy Award winner and five-time nominee who has accumulated more than 15 billion streams. Her debut album COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and is certified 3X Platinum, while her Platinum selling follow-up album Breakthrough landed at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

Including her breakthrough 6X Platinum hit “Bubbly,” her radio career features eight No. 1 and/or top 10 singles including “Realize,” “Try” and her Grammy-winning duet with Jason Mraz “Lucky.”