Club Angel Unleashes New Single 'Cry'

Hot on the heels of his sold-out debut national headline tour, fast-rising Eora/Sydney producer, DJ and underground sensation Club Angel today unleashes his latest single ‘Cry' upon the world, out now via Astral People Recordings.

Channelling the likes of Two Shell and Overmono, ‘Cry' is a rave-flickered, melancholic hyper-ballad, blending brisk UKG rhythms with lurching, melodic house and an irresistible, pitch-shifted vocal sample - “Why should I be the one to have to cry at night?”.

It's yet another exceedingly impressive display from a producer who is fast-building a reputation for trading in precise and tightly-wound, stylish dance music that is as equally adept at dipping into the emotional as it is the exultant, balancing underground influences with an inherent pop nous.

Of the new single, he shares: “In the midst of late nights and countless hours. Writing ‘Cry' took me to the end of the earth and back, only to realise that the initial idea was all it needed to be. With bright soundscapes, R&B vocals and a driving polyrhythmic synth bass all wrapped in a shuffling 4x4 outfit, this is one to “cry” in the club to!”.

‘Cry' arrives as the capstone to a breakout 2023 for the prodigiously talented producer and DJ, following recent single ‘Stylin'' and ‘Ride For Me', his collaborative single with Kamilaroi-Samoan artist Becca Hatch. Pitting two of Australia's most promising next-gen prospects together for a match made in club heaven, ‘Ride For Me' was met with rapturous acclaim across the board, premiering on Good Nights with Latifa Tee and earning full rotation across triple j and FBi Radio to go with praise from ACCLAIM, Purple Sneakers, Pilerats, The Music, Music Feeds and a nomination for ‘Song Of The Year' at FBi Radio's 2023 SMAC Awards.

Off the strength of those two singles, Club Angel's incendiary live sets have ripped through Australia's underground dance scene this year like a word-of-mouth wildfire, his ceaseless momentum culminating in his debut national headline ‘Stylin'' tour, bringing his signature, stuttering 2-step beats and hypnotic melodies to a whole new level with sold-out performances in Eora/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne, Ngunnawal/Canberra and more. Most recently, he was announced as support for ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)' hitmaker Interplanetary Criminal's sold-out Naarm/Melbourne show on Saturday, November 25th.

Heavily inspired by late 90's UK dance music, Club Angel explores the moodier side of 2-step, Jungle and Garage with tight drums, sampled orchestral stabs and melancholic vocals, distilling the energy of “a time when dance music was extremely raw and unforgiving."

Released in 2022, his exultant, rave-ready debut EP, 6AM, garnered support from triple j Unearthed, ACCLAIM, Skope Mag, Pilerats, Purple Sneakers and more, alongside rotations adds at FBi Radio, RTR FM, SYN FM and airplay across triple j, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

6AM earnt praise from around the dance world, winning Club Angel fans in luminaries ranging from Anz, Breaka, Pangaea, Laurent Garnier, Good Nights' Latifa Tee, and Future Dance's Sarah Story and Northeast Party House, for whom he provided a remix of their ‘Cranky Boy' single, while his bootleg edits have been played out by everyone from Mall Grab to KETTAMA.

Since first exploding onto the scene with his showcase at BIGSOUND 2022, Club Angel's irrepressible and ecstatic live set has seen him take the underground Australian DJ and dance circuit by storm.

Regularly putting in show-stopping sets at Lost Sundays and delivering a highlight Pitch Music & Arts Festival set that has already accrued near-mythic status, Club Angel has also landed support slots for techno star Willaris. K on his national ‘Slow Down' tour, UK house producer KETTAMA, hotly-hyped Naarm/Melbourne DJ Sam Alfred on his ‘Suzuka' tour and more.

He's now set to erupt onto the wider festival circuit this summer, bringing the Club Angel live show to bigger and bigger festival stages with upcoming performances at both Lost Paradise 2023 and Let Them Eat Cake NYD Festival across the New Year.

UPCOMING CLUB ANGEL TOUR DATES

Saturday, November 25 | Max Watt's Melbourne (supporting Interplanetary Criminal) | Sold Out

Thursday, December 28, 2023 - Monday, January 1, 2024 | Lost Paradise | Tickets

Monday, January 1, 2024 | Let Them Eat Cake NYD Festival | Tickets