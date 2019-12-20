Clint Lowery Shares 'Alive' Music Video

GRAMMY® Award-nominated and platinum Sevendust co-founder, vocalist, and guitarist Clint Lowery will release his solo debut, God Bless The Renegades, through Rise Records on January 31, 2020. Lowery recorded the album with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette [Slash, Alter Bridge] at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.



Lowery has just dropped the visually arresting video for "Alive." Watch it below!



"'Alive' is based on my experience surviving the dark side of touring," Lowery explains. "The damage that occurs and navigating fragile relationships. It's a warning song - be careful what you wish for."



Lowery will tour this winter alongside Alter Bridge. All dates are below.



GOD BLESS THE RENEGADES TRACK LISTING:

"God Bless The Renegades"

"Here"

"Kings"

"Alive"

"What's The Matter"

"You Go First"

"Allowed To Run"

"Silver Lining"

"She's Free"

"Do We Fear God"

CLINT LOWERY ON TOUR:

WITH ALTER BRIDGE + DEEPFALL:

2/8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

2/9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

2/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

2/12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

2/14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC

2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2/17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2.18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

2/20 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

2/21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2/26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2/27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Fact





