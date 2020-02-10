Clemm Rishad and STREETRUNNER Share TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN EP

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and rapper Clemm Rishad recruits Grammy winning producer STREETRUNNER [Lil Wayne, Eminem] for his open letter to the music world. Starting as a songwriter under J.R. Rotem's Beluga Heights (Rihanna, Jason Derulo) Clemm is well versed to the power of words and has collaborated on hits for superstars like Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. In 2019, he co-wrote on Wale's new album ["Routine" ft. Rick Ross and Meek Mill], and now he is ready to make his mark as a solo artist with his 2020 EP To Whom It May Concern available now via Sky Movement.

The Tacoma rapper also debuts a visual for the lead single "2020 Vision (Changed Up)" where he fires off militantly fierce and sharp flows over STREETRUNNER's airy piano and a skittering beat. Braggadocious bars and a confident hook immediately pop off.

"I'm talking my s," exclaims Clemm. "We played off the year 2020. It's the year of clarity. This is going to be the time everything comes to fruition for me. It's basically a new year's resolution. Every time we level up, we put ourselves in different situations."

"I love lyrics the most," he continues. "In music, they become bigger than my voice. To Whom It May Concern is basically my journey from writer to artist. I feel like I've been in bootcamp. I've been building this sound with STREETRUNNER. I'm trying to bring the weapon of lyricism back. We're not just making music; we're saying something. We're telling stories. This is my open letter to the game about where I'm at today."

The 7-song To Whom It May Concern EP was recorded after STREETRUNNER heard Clemm's Sunday Morning mixtape and linked up soon after. Together, the duo have created a string of anthems: Lupe Fiasco's "Made In The USA" [feat. Bianca Sings], Rick Ross's "Lamborghini Doors" [feat. Meek Mill & Anthony Hamilton], Meek Mill's "Heavy Heart," and Meek Mill's epic "What's Free?" [feat. JAY-Z & Rick Ross] from the GRAMMY® Award-nominated Championships.

On February 22nd, Clemm will be headlining an album release party in his hometown of Tacoma, WA at Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater. Tickets are available HERE. He was recently honored at his hometown Cheney Stadium during a private listening event for the EP. "Tacoma Rainier's honored me with my own official player jersey, number 253! I used to clean the garbage from the stadium seats after the baseball games for extra money to get fly as a youngin, now we repping for the city in a major way." This Summer he'll partner with the stadium again to help organize and perform at the 4th annual DOPE Music Festival.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN TRACKLIST:

1) No Mercy

2) Training Day

3) 2020 Vision (Changed Up)

4) Confidence

5) Big Mood / Good News

6) Grind For It

7) Younger Self





