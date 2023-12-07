Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Alegría' With Remixes

EP Alegría: Remixes by Guy Laliberté are now available on digital platforms.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Cirque du Soleil returns to London to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its internationally acclaimed classic Alegría with the European Premiere engagement of its revival production Alegría – In A New Light, from 11 January – March 3 at the Royal Albert Hall.

In anticipation of this limited series of performances, Cirque du Soleil and founder Guy Laliberté have teamed up to give a new life to the popular Alegría theme song. The EP Alegría: Remixes by Guy Laliberté is now available on several digital platforms, under the Frooogs Records music label.
 
The EP Alegría remixes is the start of a musical collaboration between Guy Laliberté and Cirque du Soleil that will enable Frooogs Records to reinvent the music of several iconic Cirque du Soleil shows and bring it to a whole new generation. Several projects are underway, including remixes of several songs by Guy Laliberté himself, by Montreal DJ artists and by international DJs.
 
"Music unites, it brings people together and it allows us to communicate far beyond languages and borders. Our idea, with Cirque du Soleil, is to revive the classics that have touched so many people and, with the different platforms that exist today, to get the public dancing, whether at home or in nightclubs." - Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil and Frooogs Records.
 
"Music is an integral part of Cirque du Soleil's creative DNA, allowing us to showcase the talents of our creators, composers and musicians beyond our live shows. We are delighted to collaborate with Guy to allow our audiences to rediscover the music of Cirque du Soleil through his interpretation of some of the most emblematic musical pieces in our artistic universe." - Stéphane Lefebvre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
 
Still to date the most famous Cirque du Soleil song, the original 1994 recording of Alegría was featured for 65 consecutive weeks on the Billboard World Music Chart upon its release and has been listened to more than 24.9M times on Spotify and 6.8M on YouTube. Alegría's remix EP by Guy Laliberté features several versions of the famous song by original composer René Dupéré with lyrics by Claude Amesse, Franco Dragone and Manuel Tadros, including the original, a Latin-inspired one, as well as a melodic electronic version, in addition to the funky version featuring Montreal-based singer Garou.

Alegría – In A New Light

First premiered in 1994, Alegría became one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerising over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries until the end of its 19-year world tour in 2013. Its original production performed five successful engagements in London from 1998, including four residencies at the Royal Albert Hall, making London the city Alegría has visited the most in the world.
 
In 2019, Alegría was revived and creatively reinterpreted in a new light, ensuring that all its components – stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs – would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Re-energised by an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, Alegría remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.

Ticket Information

Tickets to performances of Alegría – In A New Light from 11 January  - 3 March 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall are now available online at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a leader in the live entertainment industry. In addition to producing world-class circus shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group applies its creative approach to a wide variety of forms of entertainment, including multimedia productions, immersive experiences and special events.

Beyond its diverse creations, the company aims to exert a positive influence on people, communities and the planet through its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, over 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and in 86 countries. Today, the Canadian company employs over 4,000 people, including 1,200 artists of 80 different nationalities.




