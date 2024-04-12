Christon Gray Releases Reimagining of 2014 Album 'School of Roses: Reloaded'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer/songwriter Christon Gray is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of School of Roses: Reloaded, helmed by legendary producer DJ Scratch. This highly-anticipated album marks a reinvigorated chapter of Gray's 2014 hit album School of Roses, now with six newly added tracks: “Stay Inside,” “Isle of You,” “Keep in Mind,” “Change My Life,” the focus track “Rhythm & Blues,” and the bankable smash “Stop Me.”

With track "Rhythm & Blues," Gray showcases his signature blend of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, inviting listeners to an emotive exploration of love, life, and self-discovery.

In a collaboration that promises to be nothing short of magical, DJ Scratch is taking the reins as the producer for the re-imagined version of Gray's chart-topping single "Stop Me." This dynamic partnership between Christon Gray and DJ Scratch adds an extra layer of excitement to an already eagerly awaited project.

Featured on the Glory album, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 100, Christon Gray achieved success with "Stop Me," which resonated across diverse platforms, including commercials, prominent sporting events, and various ESPN programs such as the ESPYs, Sports Center, First Take, and more. The widespread acclaim of "Stop Me" solidified Christon Gray's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.



Furthermore, Christon Gray is gearing up to release a new album later this year, adding another layer of anticipation for fans eager to witness the evolution of his musical prowess.



School of Roses: Reloaded is not merely a re-release; it's a testament to Christon Gray's artistic evolution and enduring impact on the contemporary music scene. With DJ Scratch's Rhythm Music label backing this project, the stage is set for another chapter of musical brilliance from one of the industry's most versatile talents.

Watch the video for Rhythm and Blues here!