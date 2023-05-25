Christina Aguilera to Headline The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert in Malta

The concert will be on September 16, 2023, following the Pride March in Malta's capital Valletta.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), organizer of EuroPride Valletta 2023, is thrilled to announce that international superstar Christina Aguilera will be the headlining the highly anticipated concert on September 16, 2023, following the Pride March in Malta's capital Valletta.

With her remarkable talent and unwavering support for the LGBTIQ+ community, Christina Aguilera is the perfect choice for “The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert", which aims to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusivity and bring together people from across Europe and beyond in a vibrant show of solidarity.

Multi-platinum singer Christina Aguilera, known for her powerful vocals and captivating performances, will take to the stage at The Granaries to give the community an unforgettable experience. Fans can look forward to a rousing performance as Aguilera performs her chart-topping hits for the first time in Malta.

Maria Azzopardi, President of Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), shared her excitement, "The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert with Christina Aguilera will be another highlight, after the Pride March in Valletta, which brings the LGBTIQ+ community together under the motto 'Equality from the Heart'. This event is a powerful moment of unity and celebration that shows the immense progress our community has made towards equality. We are delighted that Christina Aguilera, a true icon and ally, will be headlining the concert." 

The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert promises to be an exceptional event that reflects the spirit and values of EuroPride. Save the date and join us at The Granaries (Il-Fosos) in Floriana, Malta on September 16, 2023 for an evening of incredible music and celebration. More details on tickets and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop Nails Single Photo
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

“Nails” is a tale of triumph for Saint Levant, as he fuses his classic blend of French, Arabic, and English to illustrate a story of rising above his critics. The song marks an intentional departure from his usual melodic sound pairing upbeat electronic influences with an infectious and empowering, chantable refrain.

Photos: See Inside the Taylor Swift Exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design Photo
Photos: See Inside the Taylor Swift Exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design

Taylor Swift: Storyteller includes ensembles from the music video for “Shake It Off” (2014); the red wedding dress and bellhop uniform from “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which featured Miles Teller and was directed by Blake Lively (2021); and the sparkling ensemble from “Bejeweled” (2022). Check out photos!

FRND CRCL Announce Single Fuck California Photo
FRND CRCL Announce Single 'Fuck California'

A track about expanding perspectives, “Fuck California” is not only a declaration of love to their home state of New Jersey, but an anthem that encourages positive thinking. Similar to the Death Row and Bad Boy records battle, the typical feud over the best coast holds no animosity from FRND CRCL towards the golden state.

Video: 3L3D3P Shares Video For idontlisten Photo
Video: 3L3D3P Shares Video For 'idontlisten'

3L3D3P (pronounced EL-DEE-PEE) is the cryptic alias under which Los Angeles native Marina Thompson creates genre bending electronic music that spans punk, techno, and experimental pop. Now, she’s released a new video for “idontlisten,” which finds Thompson playing the role of a convenience store clerk.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EPMatthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP
Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CAPhotos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO