Christina Aguilera to Headline The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert in Malta

Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), organizer of EuroPride Valletta 2023, is thrilled to announce that international superstar Christina Aguilera will be the headlining the highly anticipated concert on September 16, 2023, following the Pride March in Malta's capital Valletta.

With her remarkable talent and unwavering support for the LGBTIQ+ community, Christina Aguilera is the perfect choice for “The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert", which aims to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusivity and bring together people from across Europe and beyond in a vibrant show of solidarity.

Multi-platinum singer Christina Aguilera, known for her powerful vocals and captivating performances, will take to the stage at The Granaries to give the community an unforgettable experience. Fans can look forward to a rousing performance as Aguilera performs her chart-topping hits for the first time in Malta.

Maria Azzopardi, President of Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), shared her excitement, "The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert with Christina Aguilera will be another highlight, after the Pride March in Valletta, which brings the LGBTIQ+ community together under the motto 'Equality from the Heart'. This event is a powerful moment of unity and celebration that shows the immense progress our community has made towards equality. We are delighted that Christina Aguilera, a true icon and ally, will be headlining the concert."

The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert promises to be an exceptional event that reflects the spirit and values of EuroPride. Save the date and join us at The Granaries (Il-Fosos) in Floriana, Malta on September 16, 2023 for an evening of incredible music and celebration. More details on tickets and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.