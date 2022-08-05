Christian French Releases New Single 'Butterfly Fields'

Following the release of his viral hit "golden years," pop singer-songwriter Christian French returns with the follow-up single "butterfly fields," out now via Disruptor Records/RCA Records.

The breezy indie-pop track kicks off with sunny, funk-infused guitar riffs and psychedelic '70s-influenced basslines as Christian's melodic vocals effortlessly float across the production. Perfect for the summer season, "butterfly fields" captures the euphoric feeling of the early phases of falling in love.

"'butterfly fields' captures the initial euphoria of falling for someone when the rest of the world suddenly fades away," says Christian of his inspiration behind the release. "All you want to do is be with them in that place forever. Whether its love or a honeymoon phase, you don't want to stop feeling it."

With over 400 million global streams and praise from TIME Magazine, Billboard, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and more under his belt, 25-year-old Christian French is one of today's fastest-rising indie-pop stars.

The Indiana native learned to play piano by watching YouTube and posting covers online, eventually going on to write music in college before chasing his dreams to Los Angeles. It was there in 2017, while sleeping on friends' couches, that he penned his first single, "love ride," which amassed over 33 million streams worldwide and set the tone for his bright future.

Touring nationwide with Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII, followed by his own headlining tour, Christian released a series of EPs including natural colors, bright side of the moon, and good things take time, followed by the singles "avalanche" and "OH WELL" in 2021, embodying a more confident sound that straddled pop and rock without losing the clarity of its predecessor.

Over the past year, Christian has continued to further hone his sound and identity, learning how to play guitar and produce, in addition to expanding his fanbase through social media. With more music set for release this year, Christian French is poised to usher in a bright new sound and sense of self.

Listen to the new single here"