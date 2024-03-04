Chopstars Release 'ChoppedNotSlopped' Country Project With 'Hellhound'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ChoppedNotSlopped legends OGRONC and DJ Candlestick boldly step into the Country music arena alongside Houstonian rising star and ‘anti-country' country singer/songwriter, Lou Ridley. Together, they bring their signature Chopstar touch to Ridley's latest EP, Hellhound, marking a groundbreaking collaboration in the genre as their first-ever full-length Country project. The DJs kick off the venture by personally endorsing Ridley before seamlessly blending their iconic slowed-down sound with her powerful vocals.

On the collaboration, DJ Candlestick explained "I'm from Houston, Texas and I feel like country music is a part of the culture. I've been known for doing hip-hop, reggae, and a little alternative - but this specific project is definitely a good formal introduction to the country music genre via an amazingly talented artist. It's perfect timing because this is the era for fusing genres that ain't usually matched."

Last October, Ridley unveiled her EP Hellhound, featuring the standout track "Bible Belt." Shedding light on religious trauma in the Deep South, the single surged in popularity following a TikTok preview, sparking fan conversation about their church-related experiences. With over 200K streams on Spotify alone and accolades from the Houston Chronicle, the project also earned praise from Nashville Scene and The Fader.

Born in Houston, Texas, Lou Ridley's deep-rooted connection to music traces back to her Texan heritage. Her sound is undeniably distinctive, drawing from her personal experiences of both adversity and triumph. Her first 2021 single, "Hometown," explores the traumas she encountered while growing up in Southlake, Texas, solidifying her identity as an 'anti-country' country artist determined to break free from the genre's traditional romanticized narratives.

Lou's recent releases have garnered acclaim from The Recording Academy, People Magazine, Houston Chronicle, E! Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and more. Her music has also found a home on Spotify's Fresh Finds Playlist and New Music Nashville.

With a clear vision, Lou Ridley is rapidly evolving into a formidable force within the music industry.