Chloe Star Releases New Single 'Fool' By Gwen Stefani, Blink 182 Producer Kevin Thrasher

Emerging pop-punk/hip-hop artist CHLOE STAR underlines learning life lessons the hard way in her new single “Fool,” out today, October 19 across digital platforms, stream it HERE.

Born and raised in San Bernardino, CA, CHLOE embraces her Indigenous and Persian heritage to amplify her unique sound along with inspiration from music idols ranging from icons such as Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain to modern-day artists including Jessie Rayes, Billie Eilish, and Willow.

CHLOE has aligned with producer Kevin Thrasher (Gwen Stefani, Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly) on her upcoming as-yet-untitled debut EP due in early 2024 which will include “Fool” among two previously released singles and additional new tracks. A cinematic music video for “Fool” is set to be released on Thursday, November 2.

“I wrote this song while I was in a place where I thought every decision I was making was foolish. Foolish, because I wasn't given any instruction manual on how to move through life,” says CHLOE. “I didn't have any proper examples set when it came to intimate relationships, friendships, or self-love which kinda just set me up for failure.”

On recording her new EP with Kevin Thrasher, CHLOE adds: “Working with Thrasher was a musical awakening because I finally found someone who understood me musically. He was able to really push me to the next level as an artist and I am so grateful for that. His process is so admirable. Being able to watch how he works puts a lot into perspective when it comes to production. Also, it was just so much fun being in the studio with him!”

CHLOE released her debut single “Element” in January and soon followed it up with “Straight Girls” in March which garnered over 64K YouTube views. “Straight Girls” was praised by Earmilk for exploring her sexuality with “honest and empowering production” and its “lush electro-pop vocal lines laid over catchy instrumentals framed by trap-infused beats” while also hailing CHLOE as “an act to watch out for.” 

Photo Credit: Jorden Keith



