Chloe Qisha to Embark on First U.S. and Canadian Tour

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This year, Chloe Qisha will begin her first-ever US and Canadian tour in March/April 2026 with dates across New York, Montréal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. All tour dates can be found below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

This tour follows a run of shows last year, including supporting Coldplay at Wembley Stadium for three nights, Sabrina Carpenter’s British Summer Time, All Points East, Primavera, and Leeds Festival. She also embarked on her UK and EU tour in October 2025, which included a sold-out show at London’s Village Underground.

Qisha's latest single, “YDH,” is out now via Sony Music UK/RCA Records. The track is her second single to come out following her sophomore EP, Modern Romance, which was released in May 2025.

Speaking about her new single, Chloe Qisha said, “‘YDH’ was written in one joy-filled, jet-lagged day. It was the perfect reset for a very stressful year - and it reminded me that this next project is about chasing fun. The song taps into that feral, fairy-tale kind of attraction — the all-consuming crush that makes you reckless, invested, and a little dramatic. It’s one of the fantasies I’ll be dipping into for this next project - I want people to let their hair down and stepping into full princess mode. This song was made for hootin’ and hollerin’ in the shower, at home with your cats, on a night out - wherever.”

Chloe Qisha launched her career in July 2024 and played her first show in October 2024. In 2026, she was longlisted in BBC’s prestigious annual Sound Of list. Since her debut, Qisha has been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone UK, NME, NOTION, Dork, and KNUCKLE, and lauded by a plethora of publications, including the New York Times, Billboard, British Vogue, The Face, ELLE UK, BBC, CLASH, DORK, and DIY, among others.

CHLOE QISHA TOUR DATES

March 24th - Baby's Alright, Brooklyn, NY

March 25th - Baby's Alright, Brooklyn, NY

March 27th - La Sala Rossa, Montreal, QC

March 28th - The Garrison, Toronto, ON

March 30th - Subterranean, Chicago, IL

April 1st – Popscene @ B&M, San Francisco, CA

April 2nd - Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA