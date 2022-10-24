Chicago The Band To Return To Hershey In April 2023

Chicago is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will return to Hershey, Pa., in spring 2023. The multi-Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band last visited The Sweetest Place On Earth in 2019.

Chicago released their 38th studio album, "Born for This Moment," in July 2022. "Born for This Moment" encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ChicagoTheBand.com.