Cheap Trick & Gloria Gaynor To Headline The Recording Academy's 2020 GRAMMY Celebration

Rock band Cheap Trick and GRAMMY® winner Gloria Gaynor are set to headline the exclusive 2020 GRAMMY Celebration® - the Recording Academy®'s official after-party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night®. Current GRAMMY nominee Sara Gazarek will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Michelle Pesce is the evening's DJ. One of the year's most anticipated industry events, attracting GRAMMY winners, nominees, industry executives and celebrities, the 2020 GRAMMY Celebration will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Jan. 26.



The Recording Academy will produce the post-telecast GRAMMY Celebration, overseeing the entertainment, décor and logistics involved in bringing the annual event to life. More than 5,000 after-party guests will be taken on an exotic trip through North Africa with influences of Casablanca. The event will feature Moorish architectural details and décor, a Moroccan themed menu and unforgettable live performances.



"Producing the annual GRAMMY Celebration is a highlight for me during GRAMMY Week," said Branden Chapman, Executive in Charge of Production & Chief Business Development Officer of the Recording Academy. "Watching the theme come to life and witnessing members of our industry enjoy the electrifying live performances and handcrafted menu at the largest awards season celebration is thrilling. We're excited to share this evening with the year's biggest and brightest stars in music."



Guests will indulge in the masterful culinary skills of Top Chef winner Joe Flamm, former Executive Chef of Chicago's Michelin-starred Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, primed to open his debut restaurant in Chicago's Fulton Market District this summer. Flamm, in partnership with Levy Restaurants, has curated an innovative menu to complement the unique theme of this year's GRAMMY Celebration. The menu will feature four North African-inspired food stations inclusive of appetizers, entrees and desserts, all with a modern twist.



MasterCard will present musical experiences on the GRAMMY Celebration Stage. The evening will feature signature cocktails by Absolut. Additional partners include Bulova, Delta Air Lines, Google Pixel, Hilton, IBM, JBL by HARMAN, Lincoln, People magazine, and Triller.



The 2020 GRAMMY Celebration is a private, ticketed event.





