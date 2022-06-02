Chayla Hope Shared New Single 'Love in Lo-FI'

Chayla Hope is pop's next great voice. Making a name for herself in Cleveland's music scene pressing vinyl at Gotta Groove Records and collaborating with up-and-coming producer Jesty Beatz (aka Holy Mattress Money), her sophisticated take on the sounds of the '80s and '90s recalls the influence of Kate Bush, Whitney Houston, Annie Lennox, and Robyn, marrying inventive arrangements with an impressive range and infectious spirit.

After years spent fronting and singing in alternative rock bands, including Emmy and multiple ADDY award-winning local favorites Seafair, pop is where Chayla was meant to be. "Pop is the music that raised me, the music my mom used to listen to while cleaning the house," she says on planting her musical flag in the genre. "It's always been there for me as an anchoring and joyful force. It is me."

A proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community who found her performance identity doing drag, it's no surprise Chayla was selected to sing the theme song for Care Bears: Unlock The Magic and has numerous features in the show's soundtrack and merchandise, embodying its core themes of empowerment, inclusion, and self-understanding through her music.

On April 29th, she released her first single, "Love in Lo-Fi," a reminder of everything a pop anthem should be. Mixed by 10-time GRAMMY Award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), it's an aspirational earworm anchored in unforgettable artistry.

The song's accompanying music video was directed by JR Strickland with choreography by Nicole Kirkland. "Falling in love will forever remind me of dancing," says Chayla on the inspiration behind the video. "Whether it's with a person, yourself, or your dreams, when you're in it, your pain disappears and you get to enjoy the feeling of being alive."

And it's only the beginning.

On June 24th, she will release her new single "Falling," an ode to the all-too-familiar feeling of instantly connecting with someone, only to question whether or not to blame it on the alcohol. Evoking Chayla's past as a drag performer, the single's strutting groove arrives just in time to close out Pride Month and turn anywhere into a runway fit for vamping. Both singles will appear on her forthcoming debut LP Damn, Feelings, set for release in late 2022.

Chayla Hope will make her live debut on Friday, July 22nd as a part of Greyt Culture's Golden Hour concert series in Cleveland. Click HERE for tickets and show information. Be sure to follow her at the links below for the latest news and updates.

Watch the new music video here: