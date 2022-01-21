Charming Liars Shares New Single 'WRECK IT ALL'

Get ready to rage; Charming Liars have today shared their frenetic new single "WRECK IT ALL." "WRECK IT ALL" is a sign of big things to come from the prolific alternative band, who capped off 2021 with the release of two EPs - Sequence 1: Noise Maker and Sequence 2: The After. Fans can stay tuned for more coming soon here.

On "WRECK IT ALL," the band shares: "'WRECK IT ALL' seemed like a no brainer for us to start the year. It has the energy to keep you moving all throughout and we believe it to be the perfect piece of music to introduce the final 3 songs of this chapter!"

In addition to the new track, Charming Liars recently shared two new videos from their "Live Sounds of 2020" series: "Falling" and "Disco Elvis." The performances were filmed in late 2020 in a warehouse in Los Angeles - the first time the band performed together after the pandemic put an indefinite halt to live music. Charming Liars look forward to returning to the stage this year, with new shows to be announced soon.

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale.

Over the last couple year Charming Liars has continued their "Live Sounds of 2020" live video series, in addition to releasing their new EPs Sequence 1: Noise Maker and Sequence 2: The After.

Listen to the new single here: